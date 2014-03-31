Sweeten Up Your Spring Wardrobe with These 22 Pastel Finds

Pastel is the ultimate springtime shade. From buttercup and petal pink to pistachio and powdery blue, these soft colors usher in the new season with sophisticated ease. Not to mention, they are a refreshing departure from winter's usually moody tones.

Pastels are destined to play with equally soft colors but the trick to bringing out the dreamy undertones is to mix in unexpected fabrics. Metallics work wonderfully with pastels: There is something so charming-yet-cool about teaming a futuristic finish with a sherbet shade. Also, pastels will stand out just as well when paired with a creamy white hue. This combination is a foolproof approach to updating an on-trend all-white look.

If pastels are too sweet for your taste, juxtapose them with something edgy. Think: a combat boot or hardware-heavy accessories. Or, go for a tough-chic piece doused in a pastel shade, like the Zara moto jacket shown above. Playing with textures and details is another way to up the ante. The rose-colored Rebecca Taylor top shown above has a mixed media feel while the Marni dress is undeniably sweet thanks to its ultra-fem bow.

For a beauty look, opt for a pastel lip. Our favorite is Nars' Velvet Matte lip pencil. It's easy to swipe on (much less intimidating than red and orange!) and just as easy to pull off—soft pinks are a no-fail in the makeup department since the color is universally flattering.

We went on a quest to find the dreamiest pastel pieces and put all of our favorites here in one place. Click through the gallery to shop 22 sweet treats—accessories and beauty products included!