Sweeten Up Your Spring Wardrobe with These 22 Pastel Finds

Courtesy (4)
Alexandra DeRosa
Mar 31, 2014 @ 3:20 pm

Pastel is the ultimate springtime shade. From buttercup and petal pink to pistachio and powdery blue, these soft colors usher in the new season with sophisticated ease. Not to mention, they are a refreshing departure from winter's usually moody tones.

Pastels are destined to play with equally soft colors but the trick to bringing out the dreamy undertones is to mix in unexpected fabrics. Metallics work wonderfully with pastels: There is something so charming-yet-cool about teaming a futuristic finish with a sherbet shade. Also, pastels will stand out just as well when paired with a creamy white hue. This combination is a foolproof approach to updating an on-trend all-white look.

If pastels are too sweet for your taste, juxtapose them with something edgy. Think: a combat boot or hardware-heavy accessories. Or, go for a tough-chic piece doused in a pastel shade, like the Zara moto jacket shown above. Playing with textures and details is another way to up the ante. The rose-colored Rebecca Taylor top shown above has a mixed media feel while the Marni dress is undeniably sweet thanks to its ultra-fem bow.

For a beauty look, opt for a pastel lip. Our favorite is Nars' Velvet Matte lip pencil. It's easy to swipe on (much less intimidating than red and orange!) and just as easy to pull off—soft pinks are a no-fail in the makeup department since the color is universally flattering.

We went on a quest to find the dreamiest pastel pieces and put all of our favorites here in one place. Click through the gallery to shop 22 sweet treats—accessories and beauty products included!

 

1 of 22 Courtesy Photo

Marni Dress

Polyester and cotton, $800; net-a-porter.com
Advertisement
2 of 22 Courtesy Photo

Rebecca Taylor Top

Silk, $275; rebeccataylor.com
3 of 22 Courtesy Photo

Zara Jacket

Faux-leather, $129; zara.com
Advertisement
4 of 22 Beau Grealy

Nars Lip Pencil

In Bolero, $25; narscosmetics.com
Advertisement
5 of 22 Courtesy Photo

Alexander Wang Bag

Textured leather with gold studs and hardware, $950; net-a-porter.com
Advertisement
6 of 22 Courtesy Photo

Tibi Dress

Triacetate and polyester, $345; tibi.com
Advertisement
7 of 22 Courtesy Photo

Zara Necklace

Iron and plastic, $30; zara.com
Advertisement
8 of 22 Courtesy Photo

Cynthia Rowley Camisole

Crepe de chine, $250; cynthiarowley.com
Advertisement
9 of 22 Courtesy Photo

Topshop Midi Skirt

Polyester and elastane, $90; topshop.com
Advertisement
10 of 22 Beau Grealy

Almay Eye Shadow

In Seafoam, $5; almay.com
Advertisement
11 of 22 Courtesy Photo

Reiss Sweater

Cotton, $210; reiss.com
Advertisement
12 of 22 Courtesy Photo

Sandro Bag

Leather, $275; sandro.com
Advertisement
13 of 22 Courtesy Photo

Joe Fresh Jeans

Denim, $29; joefresh.com
Advertisement
14 of 22 Courtesy Photo

French Connection Dress

Viscose and elastane, $288; frenchconnection.com
Advertisement
15 of 22 Beau Grealy

Lancôme Lipstick

In Rosy Rouge, $29; nordstrom.com
Advertisement
16 of 22 Courtesy Photo

Loeffler Randall Bag

Leather, $395; loefflerrandall.com
Advertisement
17 of 22 Courtesy Photo

Alexander Wang Top

Cotton, $675; net-a-porter.com
Advertisement
18 of 22 Courtesy Photo

J.Crew Pump

Patent leather, $238; jcrew.com
Advertisement
19 of 22 Courtesy Photo

Topshop Skirt

Cotton, polyester, and viscose, $70; topshop.com
Advertisement
20 of 22 Courtesy Photo

Zara Bracelet

Wood, $16; zara.com
Advertisement
21 of 22 Courtesy Photo

DKNY Shorts

Triacetate and polyester, $235; net-a-porter.com
Advertisement
22 of 22 Beau Grealy

Ellis Faas Liquid Eye Shadow

In Lilac, $36; ellisfaas.com

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!