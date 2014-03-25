Say "I Do" to Options

InStyle.com
Mar 25, 2014 @ 4:37 pm
Merci Registry
pinterest
Merci Registry
merciregistry.com
Merci lets you get creative with your wedding registry. You can request china or bedding (traditional) from anywhere shoppable on the Web (untraditional). Or fill your wish list with experiences and activities, like a romantic dinner for two in Paris.
Courtesy
1 of 2

Advertisement
1 of 1 Courtesy

Merci Registry

merciregistry.com
Merci lets you get creative with your wedding registry. You can request china or bedding (traditional) from anywhere shoppable on the Web (untraditional). Or fill your wish list with experiences and activities, like a romantic dinner for two in Paris.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!