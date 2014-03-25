Say "I Do" to Options

merciregistry.com Merci lets you get creative with your wedding registry. You can request china or bedding (traditional) from anywhere shoppable on the Web (untraditional). Or fill your wish list with experiences and activities, like a romantic dinner for two in Paris.
Merci Registry
