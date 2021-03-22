From simple tees to cropped jeans to everyday sneakers, filling your closet with spring wardrobe staples makes it way easier to get dressed during transitional weather. One of the most versatile and classic staples you can have is a denim jacket. You can throw it on over pretty much anything, from dresses to sweatpants, for an extra layer of warmth and style. And Amazon shoppers are particularly smitten with this oversized distressed denim jacket.
Available in three washes, this oversized denim jacket has silver hardware, white and yellow stitching, and intentional rips throughout the fabric. It has a boxy fit with two pockets across the chest and a slit pocket on either side of the main jacket. You can either wear the sleeves completely down or roll them up for a more casual look.
Since the jacket earned a spot on this week's Amazon customers' most-loved list, it seems tons of shoppers are adding it to their wardrobe for spring.
"This is the perfect jacket if you are looking for that slightly oversized look," one reviewer wrote. "It goes great with all my T-shirts and tops, and I just love wearing it! And the inner pockets on either side make it so much more practical and convenient."
A second shopper added "Love this jacket! Pretty sure I wear it four to five times a week. Love the oversized fit, not too large that it looks ridiculous. Has four functional pockets, which are really nice. I'm able to fit my phone, keys, and wallet easily without looking bulky."
Many shoppers also wrote that this jacket comes with a slight smell when you take it out of the package, but after one wash, it's good to go.
Before warm weather days become a regular occurrence, treat yourself to this perfectly oversized denim jacket. We won't be surprised if you find yourself wearing it over every outfit this spring.
