10 Space-Inspired Picks to Meet the Aliens of Saturn’s Moon, Enceladus

NASA has just announced that one of Saturn’s moons, Enceladus, could possibly support life in our solar system.

The Cassini spacecraft was able to take readings of the water on Enceladus and found molecular hydrogen in the sample, H2 is one of the essentials parts of life on earth. 

“Scientists think that three ingredients are needed for life on a planet: water, organic molecules and a source of energy," said Lewis Dartnell, an astrobiology researcher at the University of Westminster. "The first two have been detected on Enceladus before, but the new discovery means that all three key components are there, with the addition of a fuel source for keeping that life alive.”

“We now know there’s not only a warm, wet environment—we now realise there’s food for life,” Dartnell continued. “There’s fuel for an ecosystem on Enceladus.”

So we can't be certain just yet, but it looks like it is time to start a hunt on Saturn's moon, Enceladus, for signs of life!

 

 

