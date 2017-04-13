10 Space-Inspired Picks to Meet the Aliens of Saturn’s Moon, Enceladus

NASA has just announced that one of Saturn’s moons, Enceladus, could possibly support life in our solar system.

The Cassini spacecraft was able to take readings of the water on Enceladus and found molecular hydrogen in the sample, H 2 is one of the essentials parts of life on earth.

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

“Scientists think that three ingredients are needed for life on a planet: water, organic molecules and a source of energy," said Lewis Dartnell, an astrobiology researcher at the University of Westminster. "The first two have been detected on Enceladus before, but the new discovery means that all three key components are there, with the addition of a fuel source for keeping that life alive.”

VIDEO: DIY: How To Make Galaxy Easter Eggs

“We now know there’s not only a warm, wet environment—we now realise there’s food for life,” Dartnell continued. “There’s fuel for an ecosystem on Enceladus.”

So we can’t be certain just yet, but it looks like it is time to start a hunt on Saturn’s moon, Enceladus, for signs of life! In the meantime we will get our outfits "alien-ready" with these galaxy essentials.