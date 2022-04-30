Shoppers Say These Top-Selling Flare Pants Make Your Butt 'Look Fantastic,' and They're on Sale for $16
There's nothing we love more than putting on a pair of soft, stretchy yoga pants on a Saturday morning ahead of running out the door to tackle our errands. Everything from the elastic waistband to the smooth texture against our skin makes these non-pants the ideal do-everything uniform, so it's highly unfortunate that they're not office- or fine dining-appropriate.
But over 15,000 Amazon shoppers found a loophole in the Satina High-Waisted Flare Pants. These flares are as comfy as yoga pants, according to many of the 3,700 five-star reviews they've garnered, but still look so professional, you can wear them out without looking like you just left the gym. The Satina pants come in 16 colors and patterns, from solid black and charcoal to an elegant floral, elongating stripe, and polka dot. If you're not yet sold on the flared pants look, take a look at how the trend was styled recently by celebrities like Kate Middleton, Victoria Beckham, and Sydney Sweeney.
The Satina pants are made from a spandex and polyester blend, something the brand calls it's "peachskin fabric," which gives them plenty of stretch and softness while lending them the look of tailored pants without the uncomfortable material (or cumbersome buttons and zipper). One shopper described the feel of these pants as "buttery soft…but still breathable and not constrictive." They added that the pants are "marvelously flattering," and that they'd "buy a lifetime supply" if they could.
Another shopper, who wore the pants to a New Year's Eve concert, wrote they love that the pants are high-waisted "so they control your tummy too," and added that they "make your butt look fantastic."
Add a pair of this trendy closet staple (or two) to your wardrobe now by ordering the Satina High-Waisted Flare Pants from Amazon while they're still on sale today.