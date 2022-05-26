Amazon's Best-Selling Leggings Brand Released $18 Bike Shorts With Pockets Just in Time for Summer
Bike shorts are a comfortable and casual wardrobe item that have become a mainstay in fashion thanks to their trendy athleisure-inspired styling roots and celebrity-approved status. They give us the cool comfort of shorts during hotter months combined with the ease of throwing on a pair of leggings and sometimes, if you're lucky, you'll find a pair with pockets. Amazon's best-selling leggings brand proved that it knows what it's doing after amassing nearly 56,000 five-star ratings, so, naturally, we were thrilled to see that it decided to launch a pair of high-waisted bike shorts just in time for summer. And yes, they have pockets.
The Satina Bike Shorts are made out of the same material as those pants that have earned a reputation for being the "softest leggings ever," as many of the thousands of happy shoppers have said, and to celebrate the new launch, the shorts, which will retail for $20, are on sale for just $18.
Shop now: $18 (Originally $20); amazon.com
As mentioned, these bike shorts are made of the same "buttery-soft" material as the leggings, which the brand calls its "peachskin" fabric (aka a poly-spandex blend). The shorts have an eight-inch inseam and two side pockets big enough to hold your smartphone while you're out for a hot girl walk, or your card and keys while running errands. They're available in a completely opaque shade of black, meaning you can totally pull a Gigi Hadid and wear them on your coffee run without any wardrobe mishaps.
The brand says the shorts will fit and feel just like their sister leggings, which have a major stretch factor thanks to that touch of spandex that numerous reviewers say they are especially enamored with. One shopper confirmed the leggings fit in the most "flattering way," despite their initial sizing concerns, and dubbed the leggings "without exaggeration…the most comfortable item of clothing I've ever put on my body." Another added that they "fit like a glove" and are so soft and comfortable that they're going back and buying more.
Stocking up on several pairs in this fabric seems to be a trend among reviewers, so don't be shocked if you too fall super in love with your new shorts. The "incredibly soft" material led one reviewer to order five more, while another "immediately" reordered "multiple pairs" after trying them on.
Get a feel for this "incredible" fabric for yourself in a shorter length with pockets by ordering the new Satina Bike Shorts from Amazon today.