15 Times Sasha Obama Dressed Just Like Her Mom

Image zoom Getty Images

We really don't mean to shock you, but Sasha Obama is now 18 years old! The youngest daughter of the former president celebrated her birthday on June 10, and aside from hitting some major milestones (She went to prom! Now she can vote!), she's also proving to have a pretty cool sense style. Looking at her latest outfits — pairing sneakers with sundresses, that must-have Reformation look — it hit us: not only is she wearing stuff we'd like to wear ourselves, she's also been dressing a bit like Michelle Obama.

This isn't really a new revelation. Throughout her life, Sasha has seemingly taken cues from her mom, stepping out in items that could have easily come from Michelle's closet. We obviously can't blame her: The former first lady is widely regarded as a fashion icon, and she's even inspired a few ensembles of our own.

As they say, the proof is in the pics, so we searched for a few times that Sasha dressed exactly like Michelle — and found 15 matchy-matchy examples. Not to worry, Sasha. Amal Clooney steals styling tricks from her mom, too!

When They Went With Eye-Catching Prints

Image zoom Getty Images, The Mega Agency

While Sasha recently embraced the snakeskin trend, Michelle once wore a knee-length dress with a similar color scheme.

When They Threw on Olive Jackets

Image zoom Getty Images, Splash News

Some may prefer denim or leather, but Michelle and Sasha know this option is just as versatile. Perhaps they're taking fashion tips from Jennifer Aniston, who often wears similar styles.

When Black and Gold Were a Breathtaking Combo

Image zoom Getty Images

Sure, Michelle's dress is meant for fancy occasions and Sasha's look is vacation-ready, but both managed to steal the spotlight with the help of metallics.

When They Walked Side-by-Side in Camel Coats

Image zoom Getty Images

Even a few years ago, Sasha didn't mind matching her mom. They may have chosen different styles, but both knew this coat color was timeless.

When They Shared a Summer Style Aesthetic

Image zoom Getty Images

And that style aesthetic was breezy, green(ish), printed dresses.

When They Kept Cool in Color-Blocked Looks

Image zoom Getty Images

The secret to pulling off bold prints? Keeping the rest of your outfit simple and adding minimal accessories, as demonstrated by the mother-daughter duo.

When They Chose Feminine Fit-and-Flares

Image zoom Getty Images

With clean, summery patterns, too.

When They Wowed in White Dresses

Image zoom Getty Images

These looks — solid, structured, and tailored for that perfect fit — could be worn for years to come.

When They Stood Out in Teal

Image zoom Getty Images

Yes, it's a daring color, but these two were up for the challenge. We also love how Sasha paired her dress with a matching cardigan.

When They Both Opted For Black, Printed Dresses

Image zoom Getty Images

It's an easy, breezy choice that works for everything from traveling to speaking engagements.

When They Kept Things Classic in Black and White

Image zoom Getty Images

It's a go-to, no-fail color combo for a reason.

When It Was All About Their Blue and Black Dresses

Image zoom Getty Images

While Michelle paired her look with black slingbacks, Sasha went the more casual (and kid-friendly) route with blue flats.

When They Pulled Out the Purple

Image zoom Getty Images, The White House

The brooches, the silver shoes — seriously, if this matching moment wasn't planned, it's quite the coincidence.

When They Had Magical Magenta Moments

Image zoom Getty Images, The White House

Not only did these dresses pop because of the color, they included statement-making embroidery and prints, too.

When They Mixed Red and Black

Image zoom Getty Images, The White House

These ladies know how to rock a power color, and we love how Sasha added a polka-dotted sweater for a little something extra.