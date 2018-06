Sarah Jessica Parker's Best Looks

12 of 22 Gregorio T. Binuya/Everett Collection

Sarah Jessica Parker

WHAT SHE WORE At the opening night after party for the Manhattan Theater Club’s production of The Commons of Pensacola, Sarah Jessica Parker got in the celebratory spirit in a metallic earth-toned ensemble, with a Sonia Rykiel boucle jacket over a rose gold silk lame Rochas pleated dress, and bejeweled t-strap heels.