Double Trouble! SJP's Adorable Twins are Just as Stylish as Mom

Move over, Mary-Kate and Ashley-- there's a new set of twins in town. Sarah Jessica Parker's adorable twin daughters, Marion Lauretta Elwell and Tabitha Hodge, aren't even five-years-old yet, but they're already showing us that they've inherited their mother's keen sense of style and penchant for flair. And the best part is they almost always match. Although you'd be hard-pressed to find them in identical outfits (they are individuals, after all), they always seem to coordinate, whether it's by wearing the same shirt, the same boots or even the same colors. Click through our gallery to see their cutest looks yet!