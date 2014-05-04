Double Trouble! SJP's Adorable Twins are Just as Stylish as Mom

Alo Ceballos/FilmMagic
Rita Kokshanian
May 04, 2014 @ 12:30 pm

Move over, Mary-Kate and Ashley-- there's a new set of twins in town. Sarah Jessica Parker's adorable twin daughters, Marion Lauretta Elwell and Tabitha Hodge, aren't even five-years-old yet, but they're already showing us that they've inherited their mother's keen sense of style and penchant for flair. And the best part is they almost always match. Although you'd be hard-pressed to find them in identical outfits (they are individuals, after all), they always seem to coordinate, whether it's by wearing the same shirt, the same boots or even the same colors. Click through our gallery to see their cutest looks yet!

1 of 17 INI/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

October 3, 2013

The girls, who both donned headbands Carrie Bradshaw would be proud of, looked unhappy to be heading to school on such a beautiful morning.
Advertisement
2 of 17 Freddie Baez/Startraksphoto

April 1, 2014

Marion (left) and Tabitha bundled up in coordinating leopard print coats, which they paired with pink polka dot rain boots and beanies.
3 of 17 AKM-GSI

February 3, 2014

The twins sported adorable matching Catimini coats and snow boots for some outdoor fun during a snowstorm.
Advertisement
4 of 17 INI/FameFlynet Pictures

December 5, 2013

Marion and Tabitha show their sassy side in coordinating biker girl outfits, complete with pink striped leggings, black leather jackets, and moto boots.
Advertisement
5 of 17 INI/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

December 12, 2013

Prim and proper navy-and-white coats along with warm ugg boots for a walk to school.
Advertisement
6 of 17 Humberto Carreno/startraksphoto

October 16, 2013

Prints galore! Tabitha and Marion wore black-and-white and red-and-white striped outfits to school, which they paired with animal print flats.
Advertisement
7 of 17 David Krieger/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

September 15, 2013

Marion wore an oh so sweet plaid dress paired with a cardigan, while Tabitha let her shirt do the talking.
Advertisement
8 of 17 Humberto Carreno/startraksphoto

June 3, 2013

Rain won't get in their way! The twins tried to stay dry during a rainy walk in matching pink and purple raincoats and floral umbrellas.
Advertisement
9 of 17 Humberto Carreno/startraksphoto

June 14, 2013

Veering away from her usual dress or skirt-and-top outfits, Marion chose an adorable polka dot romper for a stroll in New York City's West Village. Tabitha went incognito in a pair of pink sunglasses, which she teamed with a yellow sweater and multicolor skirt.
Advertisement
10 of 17 Bobby Bank/WireImage

May 31, 2013

The twins looked patriotic in a blue dress and a red-and-white dress. Tabitha proved she has an uncanny ability to predict trends by pairing her sandals with socks.
Advertisement
11 of 17 Teach/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

May 15, 2013

The girls showed off their penchant for accessorizing by pairing their bright sundresses with necklaces, headbands, and bright flats.
Advertisement
12 of 17 Ignat/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

May 1, 2013

Marion and Tabitha scooted their way through the streets of New York City with their dad in tow. But they didn't let their sporty activity get in the way of their girly style—they both donned a dress, cardigan, and flats.
Advertisement
13 of 17 Alo Ceballos/FilmMagic

December 10, 2012

Once again proving they're ahead of the trends, the twins wore bright bomber jackets for a walk to school with their dad.
Advertisement
14 of 17 Christopher Peterson/BuzzFoto/FilmMagic

February 24, 2012

Striped leggings and plaid jackets for a walk home from preschool (with an after-school snack for Tabitha).
Advertisement
15 of 17 BuzzFoto/FilmMagic

May 26, 2011

One month shy of their second birthday, the girls looked adorably chubby in bloomers.
Advertisement
16 of 17 INI/FameFlynet Pictures

January 11, 2011

Fuzzy jackets kept Marion and Tabitha warm when they went for a tandem stroller ride.
Advertisement
17 of 17 James Devaney/WireImage

April 16, 2010

Aww! The 10-month-old twins hung out at the playground in matching hats and, of course, lots of pink.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!