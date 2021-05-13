Sarah Jessica Parker Just Won’t Let This Controversial Jean Trend Go
Someone needs to give Sarah Jessica Parker an award for providing street style worth writing about throughout the entire pandemic. Unlike most celebrities, Parker goes into the office — her shoe stores in Manhattan — and every single day, she is always dressed for it. Sometimes she wears bedazzled boots, other times she wears babydoll shoes, and she almost always wears a MasQd face mask. Recently, she’s also been wearing a very controversial item: gray jeans.
Jeans have everyone on edge these days, as just a single style can spark an intergenerational debate about fashion faux pas. But gray jeans transcend generational arguments for now because they haven’t been that big of a trend in Gen Z’s lifetime, and therefore they don’t have anything to hate about them. Their controversy stems from Parker’s youthful years, and clearly, she doesn’t care.
Parker’s been wearing them on repeat for months, and we think she might be onto something: Gray is a neutral that feels a little more exciting than white or black and can thus make an outfit far more interesting. Most recently, she paired them with her favorite summer shoe, a peep-toe sandal by SJP (of course). Last September, she convinced us a Canadian tuxedo might look best in gray. And next week, she’ll probably style them in a way we could have never imagined.
Parker isn’t just a style icon because she has personal style and takes risks — it’s because she takes those risks whiledoing a things most of us do, like running errands, calling taxis, and working retail (we just don’t do it in front of paparazzi). So when she wears something like gray jeans over and over and over again, it goes from a style choice to a practical staple. She’s a style icon for the people.
Parker has convinced us to maybe give this confusing jean trend we swore we’d never wear a try. Hey, crazier things have happened this pandemic. Shop the confusing Sarah Jessica Parker-approved jean trend below.