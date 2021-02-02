Sarah Jessica Parker Just Wore the $8 Amazon Trend We’re Scared to Wear in Public

She walked so we could run. 
By Tara Gonzalez
Feb 01, 2021 @ 8:00 pm
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Sarah Jessica Parker doesn't seem like she would be a loungewear icon. Not because she doesn't love comfort, but because she just doesn't seem to prioritize it the way someone like, say, Jennifer Garner does. Parker is often seen running around New York City on her way to work in Manolos. Instead of regular boots, hers are often bedazzled with bells and whistles, and lots of rhinestones. Not to mention, she's often wearing more than a couple of layers, and typically very confusing pants we're not sure how she puts on or takes off — at least with any ease. 

And yet somehow, Parker has been quietly wearing sweatpants on repeat without anyone really noticing. To be fair, the sweatpants are never the most exciting aspect of her look. Instead, we tend to focus on the fashion, the heels, the face mask chain (!) — but we can no longer avoid talking about the fact that real life Carrie Bradshaw is basically running around in 2021 wearing our WFH uniform. It needs to be addressed. 

Parker seems partial to a simple pair of gray sweatpants, the kind that are currently available on Amazon for as little as $8 (and that we all bought in bulk last March). And while so much and so little has somehow simultaneously happened since then, we are still very much in the market for new sweatpants while still wearing our old sweatpants. Hard pants? We don't know her. 

Credit: Courtesy

Shop now: $8; amazon.com

And the very best part of SJP showing us how to make sweatpants high fashion is that it's attainable. To be fair, her SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker heels, boots, and mary janes are all sold on Amazon, too, and some are under $200. But this is sweatpants we're talking about. Nothing is more relatable than a celeb in sweatpants. And nothing is better than someone as stylish as SJP showing us that we don't have to be ashamed of wearing them. She's inspiring us to make some bold fashion moves, like styling them with the going-out shoes we haven't dug out of our closets in months. But we're going to take it one day at a time. 

The best place to start would be buying a simple and comfortable pair of sweatpants. This is the base! Thankfully, Amazon has pages and pages of them  for under $30. Next, take a long hard look at the most sparkly pieces in your closet, and ask yourself: What would Sarah Jessica Parker style her sweats with? Chances are, she'd throw everything on at once — and we can't argue with that logic. Clearly it's working, and we can't wait to see what she wears them with next. 

Shop the $8 Amazon sweatpants trend, surprisingly endorsed by Sarah Jessica Parker herself, below. 

Baleaf Cotton Leisure Sweatpants

Credit: Courtesy

Shop now: $24; amazon.com

Gildan 18200 Heavy Blend Sweatpants

Credit: Courtesy

Shop now: $18; amazon.com

Credit: Courtesy

Shop now: $26; amazon.com

Amazon Essentials Terry Cloth Relaxed-Fit Jogger Pants

Credit: Courtesy

Shop now: $21; amazon.com

SweatyRocks Drawstring Athletic Jogger Pants 

Credit: Courtesy

Shop now: $20 (Originally $22); amazon.com

Kyervis Store Cinch Loose Athletic Sweats

Credit: Courtesy

Shop now: $28; amazon.com

Southpole Fleece Basic Jogger

Credit: Courtesy

Shop now: $13; amazon.com

Baleaf Cotton Casual Straight Leg Lounge Pant 

Credit: Courtesy

Shop now: $28 (Originally $33); amazon.com

Hanes Ecosmart Sweatpants

Credit: Courtesy

Shop now: $8; amazon.com

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.instyle.com