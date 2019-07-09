Sarah Jessica Parker Has Been Wearing This Classic Swimsuit for 5 Years

Image zoom SOPA Images/Getty Images

We can always count on Sarah Jessica Parker to come through with an important style lesson, whether she's on the red carpet or running errands in sneakers. Today's fashion class takes place at the beach, where Parker is demonstrating a crucial summer tip: Invest in a quality swimsuit that you can wear year after year after year.

Over the weekend, SJP was spotted in the Hamptons in a black Malia Mills one-piece ($365; maliamills.com). If it looks familiar, it's because she wore it in Montauk back in 2014, again in 2015 on the shores of Ibiza, and again in Montauk in 2018. Now it's hard to know if Parker is wearing the same exact swimsuit or if she just keeps buying the same style and colorway from Malia Mills every summer. But those swimsuits are known for being high quality and the one-piece has a timeless silhouette with moderate coverage that will never go out of style.

Image zoom TheImageDirect.com

Parker's swimsuit comes with built-in cups that can accommodate up to a size E. She wore the adjustable straps criss-cross in the back for extra support, too. Now we just need the details on SJP's favorite beach-side tote bag, and we'll be good to go.