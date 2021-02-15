Sarah Jessica Parker Can't Stop Wearing Her Fuzzy, Leopard Print Coat and Now We Want One Too

If you're ever unsure what to wear, just look to Sarah Jessica Parker. Not because she's a celebrity, but because much like Carrie Bradshaw, she is constantly making us rethink the way we wear things. Sweatpants? Apparently those look best with heels. Boots? Consider adding some rhinestones. Babydoll shoes? Not just for babies or dolls. Considering a shoe change? Go for three.
Parker is usually not decked out in the biggest trend everyone is wearing or the It item making its way around Instagram. Instead, she's often found rewearing her favorite pieces, which recently include a tweed mask by Masqd, a face mask chain by Pretty Connected, and SJP shoes, of course. She doesn't really wear things twice the way Katie Holmes does, but in her very own Sex In The City way where it looks so different you barely even notice. It feels more like how we non-famous people dress in our day-to-day lives. Her recycling pieces in her wardrobe also means she tends to remind us of trends we've forgotten about, like leopard print coats.
Remember how a few years back it felt like every single person was wearing a leopard print coat? The coat style has long been considered an essential, and goes through waves of massive popularity every couple of years. Think Kate Moss and Alexa Chung. But the appeal of leopard print coats is that even though they reek of cool girls you idolized throughout the years, it's a bold style everyone somehow feels comfortable in. Leopard print is a neutral — don't let anyone tell you otherwise. Parker, who was seen wearing one earlier this week, clearly thinks so, as she styled hers with a multicolored dress covered in sequins. Of course she did.
For whatever reason, leopard print coats weren't as visible in 2020. But maybe that's because maximalism took a nap while we were all worrying about, you know, the apocalypse. Now that 2021 is here, things are still not looking great, but at least it feels like we're getting somewhere. Most of us have adjusted to just getting dressed up to feel something as we walk to the couch, and everyone is theorizing that dressing up will come back in a big way once normality is restored. We can only handle wearing sweatpants for so long. But of course, if you're SJP, you make lemonade with lemons and throw on some manolos.
Not only does Parker encourage us to dress up our loungewear, she's also making a strong case for throwing on something other than a simple puffer for a walk around the block (no offense, Jennifer Aniston). You know the saying "dress for the job you want"? Well, what about dressing for the year you want? Let's make 2021 the leopard-print-coat year we know it can be. Parker is already doing her part.
Shop the leopard print trend that's always in style, below.
