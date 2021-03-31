Sarah Jessica Parker and Keri Russell Are Making a Case for This Retro Shoe Trend for Spring

Sometimes, the most sensible shoe just isn't what you want to go for, and that can hurt you. Reaching for those cute, fashionable pumps that go with with your summer dress may seem like the best choice at the moment, but after a few hours on your feet, you'll probably wish you went with the sensible option instead. Hindsight is 20/20, after all.
Good thing Sarah Jessica Parker, Keri Russell, and Sofia Vergara are bringing a sensible, slightly outdated shoe trend back on our radar. Lug sole boots (like the Dr. Martens practically every celeb is wearing) and platform sneakers might be great for cold weather, but the vastly underrated low-heeled peep toe sandal that's been in and out of fashion for decades — maybe it even conjures up thoughts of your grandma's closet — is proving to be a strong spring shoe this year.
SJP made a case for it earlier this week. Stepping out in one of her usual eclectic looks, Parker styled purple sweatpants with a floral button-down and a camel coat while out in NYC, grounding the look with turquoise peep-toe sandals that matched her face mask.
Russell went with a similar shoe for a lunch date in NYC. She wore white cargo pants, a yellow leather jacket, and brown-leather clog-style peep toes that Parker would certainly approve of. (PSA: Clogs are coming back in a big way this season!) Vergara, meanwhile, offered another take on the smart shoe trend, pairing platform slides with her otherwise low-key jeans-and-sweater ensemble.
The peep-toe sandal options run the gamut, from easygoing flats with an espadrille sole to styles that offer a bit more height, like these Eileen Fisher sandals that have a block heel and a handful of five-star reviews that attest to their comfort. And plenty of them are discounted at Nordstrom's Spring Sale.
Shop our favorite comfortable peep-toe shoes and sandals inspired by celebrities on sale below.
