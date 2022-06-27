Fashion Sarah Jessica Parker Wore the Summer-Perfect Outfit That's Equal Parts Comfy and Cute Because who has time for anything else these days? By Eva Thomas Eva Thomas Eva Thomas is a style, beauty, and celebrity writer. She has 5 years of experience working in a fast-paced newsroom, covering fashion and beauty, as well as spotlighting celebrity street-style outfits and red carpet looks. She has been strategically covering fashion and beauty shopping content for over 2 years. She can recite all the brands the Hadid sisters and Kate Middleton wear by memory. Eva was originally born in Germany and moved to the United States when she was five. She is fluent in English and German and proficient in Spanish. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on June 27, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Instagram @sarahjessicaparker There are few things I actually get excited to see on Instagram, and during one of my never-ending Sunday scrolls, I finally came across it again — an #OOTD by the one and only Sarah Jessica Parker. Double tap, save, send to my fellow SJP stans — you know, I did it all. And now, it's time to share said 'fit with you, because it's one that's absolutely worth recreating for yourself. There's a lot to unpack, which is exactly why the look stopped me mid-scroll, but there's also a lot to take from it because it's truly the definition of comfy-cute. She's wearing all-white, one of her go-to color combos that she'll likely still be wearing long after Labor Day — hey, rules are meant to be broken, right? What's more, instead of going with traditional summer bottoms like shorts or a skirt, SJP went with an unconventional pair of sweatpants, a trusty piece she's favored for years. Treasure & Bond Gauzy Tunic ShirtShop now: $69; nordstrom.com HeSaYep High-Waisted SweatpantsShop now: $25 with coupon (Originally $27); amazon.com We're not done just yet, though. Parker elevated her comfy sweatpants with a simple style trick she's relied on time and again: an easy, breezy top that's trending hard in Hollywood right now. Yes, we're talking about the lightweight button-up, and yes, you need to add a few more to your rotation, stat. Parker's is loose-fitting, flowy, and slightly sheer, making it ideal for hot, humid days when all you want to do is skip clothes, but obviously can't. Plus, the button-up's elevated look pairs nicely with the more low-key vibe of her sweats. Comfy? Check. Cute? Absolutely. Shop the combo SJP will probably be wearing a lot more of, below. Parachute Linen ShirtShop now: $74; nordstrom.com Yovela High-Waisted Baggy SweatpantsShop now: $26 with coupon (Originally $40); amazon.com Caslon Marty Cotton Button-Up ShirtShop now: $59; nordstrom.com Automet Cinch Bottom SweatpantsShop now: $17–$27; amazon.com Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit