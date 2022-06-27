Sarah Jessica Parker Wore the Summer-Perfect Outfit That's Equal Parts Comfy and Cute

There are few things I actually get excited to see on Instagram, and during one of my never-ending Sunday scrolls, I finally came across it again — an #OOTD by the one and only Sarah Jessica Parker. Double tap, save, send to my fellow SJP stans — you know, I did it all. And now, it's time to share said 'fit with you, because it's one that's absolutely worth recreating for yourself.

There's a lot to unpack, which is exactly why the look stopped me mid-scroll, but there's also a lot to take from it because it's truly the definition of comfy-cute. She's wearing all-white, one of her go-to color combos that she'll likely still be wearing long after Labor Day — hey, rules are meant to be broken, right? What's more, instead of going with traditional summer bottoms like shorts or a skirt, SJP went with an unconventional pair of sweatpants, a trusty piece she's favored for years.

Treasure & Bond Gauzy Tunic Shirt

Shop now: $69; nordstrom.com

HeSaYep High-Waisted Sweatpants

Shop now: $25 with coupon (Originally $27); amazon.com

We're not done just yet, though. Parker elevated her comfy sweatpants with a simple style trick she's relied on time and again: an easy, breezy top that's trending hard in Hollywood right now. Yes, we're talking about the lightweight button-up, and yes, you need to add a few more to your rotation, stat.

Parker's is loose-fitting, flowy, and slightly sheer, making it ideal for hot, humid days when all you want to do is skip clothes, but obviously can't. Plus, the button-up's elevated look pairs nicely with the more low-key vibe of her sweats.

Comfy? Check. Cute? Absolutely. Shop the combo SJP will probably be wearing a lot more of, below.

Parachute Linen Shirt

Shop now: $74; nordstrom.com

Yovela High-Waisted Baggy Sweatpants

Shop now: $26 with coupon (Originally $40); amazon.com

Caslon Marty Cotton Button-Up Shirt

Shop now: $59; nordstrom.com

Automet Cinch Bottom Sweatpants

Shop now: $17–$27; amazon.com