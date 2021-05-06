Sarah Jessica Parker and Fashion Editors Agree: These Flattering Jeans Are a Must
Sarah Jessica Parker is my idol. She influences me to try new things, like the Serge Normant volumizing spray that works wonders on my fine hair — she praised it so highly, it would have been a crime not to try it. So recently, when I saw SJP wearing one of my favorite jeans brands, it only reinforced my love for the throwback denim label.
Parker has been wearing lots of sweatpants lately, but this time around, the star swapped out relaxed bottoms for a fresh pair of jeans that are certain to become a mainstay in her spring and summer wardrobe — she wore them twice in one week back in April, after all. They’re from old-school denim brand 7 for All Mankind, and while they have a sweatpants-casual vibe, they look slightly more polished because, well, they’re jeans.
Her jeans are made from a cotton-elastic fabric blend, giving them a structured fit that allows easy movement. The wash is a classic blue that you won’t get tired of, the silhouette is the ideal mix between relaxed boyfriend and refined skinny, and the rolled hem shows off your favorite spring shoes (for Parker, that’s her glittery Mary Janes). Parker’s 7 for All Mankind best-selling Josefina jeans are excluded from the brand’s spring sale — which is happening now and takes an additional 30 percent off select items with code SPRING30 — but they’re still worth the investment
Shop now: $195; 7forallmankind.com
Shoppers who’ve tried the SJP-approved jeans sing their praises, calling them “the most amazing summer jeans I ever bought.” One said they’re “my go-tos for anything from chilling at home to back in those pre-Covid days when I would pair them with heels, a cute top and clutch.” If that doesn't speak to the jeans’ versatility, nothing does.
I also love my Josefina jeans. I own the Beauty Denim version of them, which has actual beauty benefits: They’re deodorizing, antimicrobial, and great for sensitive skin because they’re made with collagen-infused material that’s soft and hydrating. They’re also really comfy, super flattering, and easy to wear — a triple threat in my eyes. 7 for All Mankind celebrated its 20th anniversary last year, and I’ve had a pair or two in my closet since the early aughts; while I’ve swapped them out in recent years for newer styles, my first 7s still look as good as new.
SJP and I don’t have a whole lot in common — she’s a Hollywood darling with a net worth of $150 million and a shoe empire that I could only ever dream of running — but our shared love of these jeans is good enough for me right now. Shop the SJP- and editor-approved 7 for All Mankind denim below.
Shop now: $153 (Originally $218); 7forallmankind.com
Shop now: $116 (Originally $165); 7forallmankind.com
Shop now: $139 (Originally $198); 7forallmankind.com
Shop now: $198; 7forallmankind.com
