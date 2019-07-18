20 Photos That Prove Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Are One Well-Dressed Couple

Image zoom Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Sometimes, it happens without even thinking: you step out of the house with your significant other, only to realize — wait a minute! — you're practically wearing the same exact thing. Stars like Cara Delevigne and Ashley Benson coordinate their looks, and newly engaged Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams have been guilty of this, too. The couple has stepped out in eerily similar outfits on more than one occasion, and their matchy-matchy moments range from subtle to extreme.

One day, Hyland might wear accessories that are the same color as Adams's shirt. The next, the two might go all out, opting for the same color coat, dressing up in all-black, or celebrating the holidays in adorable matching onesies.

Ahead, we've rounded up some of Hyland and Adams's best coordinated style moments. Considering they will be walking down the aisle at some point in the future, we're confident there will be a lot more where these came from.

When His Suit Matched a Tiny Detail in Her Dress

Adams wore navy while on the red carpet, highlighting one of the colors in Sarah's gown.

When They Both Wore Printed Shirts

And decided to pair them with dark jeans.

When Light and White Was the Theme For Vacation

It was the perfect choice for chilling on the beach.

When They Decided to Go With All-Black Everything

Simple, classic, and coordinated for a fancy night out.

When Black Jeans Proved to Be a Staple in Their Wardrobes

We don't blame them — they're a very versatile piece!

And When They Paired Those Pants With Sweaters

Then completed their outfits with belts.

When They Went Out in Dark Colored Jackets

These two have matched from the very beginning!

When They Showed Off Their Silly Graphic Tees

Biggie Smalls — get it?

When They Chose a Couple Halloween Costume

Maybe this year they can dress as Scoops Ahoy employees.

When They Went as "Taco Belle"

Clever!

When the Weekend Called For Casual Outfits

T-shirts, hoodies, leggings — all must-haves for a trip to the market.

When Her Accessories Matched His Shirt and Pants

Subtle but sweet.

When They Stuck With a Swimwear Theme

We have a feeling they plan this before they pack for vacation.

When They Wore Red on a Boat

Matching swimwear makes for a great photo opp!

When They Chose the Same Color Coats

And decided to wear them with blue jeans.

When They Were Twinning in Flannel

Hyland dressed like this on purpose and did a really great job of nailing Adams's style.

When They Stuck With Simple Black and White

Opposites attract.

When His Sweater Matched Her Blazer

These two sure love a good color theme!

When They Snuggled in Festive Onesies

Hopefully this becomes a holiday tradition.