Check Out These Fresh Pieces From Sanctuary's Inclusive New Collection

Sanctuary has been an InStyle editor favorite brand for it's ability to really own the Los Angeles lifestyle. Pieces are cozy, timeless, and easy to wear. Each style offers an updated twist on vintage styling with a focus on some sort of fun detail. We're talking crisp button-downs, tailored cargos, and the perfect slouchy tees. And now, the hot go-to has expanded their brand to include sizing up to 24W and 3X!

"It has always been part of our mission to offer relevant and accessible products to all women, says Debra Polanco, Chief Creative Director of Sanctuary. "Also, it was important for us to] maintain a great price regardless of size." And thanks to this launch, more women are now able to wear the style range that the brand has to offer. The real standouts are the pieces that feel like modernized basics, classics with a twist. We're looking at you: heather gray t-shirt dress with the tie waist!

The new collection extends the core, original collection to be more inclusive, with something available for every woman's taste and body. "We wanted to create an inclusive shopping experience allowing women to be able to shop together without having to feel separated. Our girl is the same Sanctuary girl in all shapes and sizes."

The collection will be carried at both sanctuaryclothing.com and nordstrom.com, with pieces continuing to roll out through March. Scroll down to check out our top standouts and shop your favorites.