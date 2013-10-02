Saks Fifth Avenue's Off 5th Goes E-Commerce, and We Found a Full Designer Look Under $200

It's as if the holiday season came early! Just this week, Saks Fifth Avenue's Off 5th, the discounted off-shoot of the retailer, announced the launch of their e-commerce site, saksoff5th.com. The online site offers the latest from the runway discounted up to 55%, including men's and women's ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, handbags, beauty products and accessories. After clicking through the new site, we selected our favorite pieces to create a chic on-trend look consisting of 1) a leather-trimmed sweatshirt, 2) a high-waisted full skirt, and 3) cap-toed loafers, which totals around $200. Check out the gallery for details on each, as well as a few accessories that are guaranteed to upgrade the look instantly (we couldn't resist).

MORE:

• 57 Pairs of Boots We Want for Fall

• Saks' New York Flagship Store Dressed for the Holidays

• Now You Can Shop H&M Online!