Saks Fifth Avenue's Off 5th Goes E-Commerce, and We Found a Full Designer Look Under $200

It's as if the holiday season came early! Just this week, Saks Fifth Avenue's Off 5th, the discounted off-shoot of the retailer, announced the launch of their e-commerce site, saksoff5th.com. The online site offers the latest from the runway discounted up to 55%, including men's and women's ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, handbags, beauty products and accessories. After clicking through the new site, we selected our favorite pieces to create a chic on-trend look consisting of 1) a leather-trimmed sweatshirt, 2) a high-waisted full skirt, and 3) cap-toed loafers, which totals around $200. Check out the gallery for details on each, as well as a few accessories that are guaranteed to upgrade the look instantly (we couldn't resist).

Contrast Sleeve hi-Lo Sweatshirt

This sweatshirt is on trend for the fall season with the mix of cotton and faux leather sleeves. There is also slice of faux leather in the back for an added edge factor. 5/48, $56; at saksoff5th.com.
Drew Jacquard Full skirt

High-waisted skirts are another must-have piece for a fall wardrobe and this high-waisted skirt gives the perfect full circle silhouette. Rachel Zoe, $105; at saksoff5th.com.
Larson Cap Toe Flats

Finish off any fall look with these suede flats accented with a metal cap toe and black leather lining. DV By Dolce Vita, $42; at saksoff5th.com.
Classic Gourmette Toggle Necklace

This 18k electro-plated gold necklace features oversized links that will add a dash of bling to your look. 1AR by UnoAerre, $63.59; at saksoff5th.com.
Quilted Leather Moto Jacket

Add this quilted, lambskin leather jacket to any look for a chic upgrade. Bagatelle, $231; saksoff5th.com.
Ostrich Embossed Minaudiere

For a pop of color, this ostrich-embossed crossbody, which can also be used as a clutch, does the trick. Rebecca Minkoff, $124.79; at saksoff5th.com.

