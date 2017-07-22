The New Bodysuit Brand You Need to Know 

Courtesy Saint Body
Jenna Pizzuta
Jul 22, 2017

We have a slight bodysuit obsession over here, so we're pleased to introduce you to our new favorite brand in the game—Saint Body. This Polish-based bodysuit line is quickly finding its way into our hearts (and closets), and its pieces are becoming our latest wardrobe staples. Timeless styles and classic cuts for both work and play? Yes, please. Check them out to see what all the fuss is about, and scroll down to shop our top picks!

 

1 of 6 Courtesy

BARDOT BODYSUIT

Saint Body $102 SHOP NOW
2 of 6 Courtesy Saint Body

SAINT BODY LIGHT BACK BODYSUIT

$86 SHOP NOW
3 of 6 Courtesy Saint Body

OVERSIZE T-SHIRT BODYSUIT

$86 SHOP NOW
4 of 6 Courtesy Saint Body

RUFFLE BODYSUIT

$102 SHOP NOW
5 of 6 Courtesy Saint Body

CLASSIC SHIRT BODYSUIT

$141 SHOP NOW
6 of 6 Courtesy Saint Body

SATINE TOP BODYSUIT

$141 SHOP NOW

