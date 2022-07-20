Amazon Shoppers Get “Tons of Compliments” on This $35 TikTok-Viral 2-Piece Set

TikTok is a treasure trove when it comes to discovering new Amazon fashion pieces. Many creators share their latest affordable clothing finds, and the $35 Safrisior two-piece shirt and shorts set is one of the most recent to go viral.

In a video with more than 38,000 views, TikTok user @kleamxo tried on the two-piece set and said they're "in love" with it. Another creator, @audreylilliann, made a video calling the set "pretty cute," highlighting that it's made from a "silky material." Amazon Fashion's official TikTok account even included it in a video with other must-have summer outfits.

The Amazon set comes with a pair of loose, high-waisted shorts that feature an elastic waistband and is paired with either a short-sleeve or long-sleeve button-down shirt. It's available in over a dozen styles, including color-blocked stripe patterns and single-tone stripes, and you can choose from sizes small through extra-large.

There are many ways to style the two-piece set, depending on where the day takes you. If you're heading to the beach, you can wear the pieces over your swimsuit as an elevated cover-up. For a day of running errands, style the outfit with a tank underneath and a pair of sneakers, and for an evening out, button up the shirt, throw on a pair of heels, and finish off the look with a clutch.

This Amazon-favorite has received a ton of love: One shopper called the set "comfy and chic," while another said "it looks like you got it from a designer." Another shopper who "got tons of compliments" while wearing it said it's "good quality" and "not see-through."

Whether you go for the short-sleeve or long-sleeve set, you can't beat that $35 price tag. Shop more colors of the viral Safrisior two-piece outfit on Amazon, below.

