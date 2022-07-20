Amazon Shoppers Get "Tons of Compliments" on This $35 TikTok-Viral 2-Piece Set

It comes with a button-down shirt and matching shorts.

By
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman

Eden Lichterman is an Amazon E-commerce Writer for Meredith brands including InStyle, People, Food & Wine, and more. When she's not searching for the best sales and deals, you can find Eden catching up on all things fashion and pop culture, watching reality TV, or obsessing over her dog, Lola. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter at eden_lichterman for more shopping stories and dog pictures.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 20, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Photo: Amazon/InStyle

TikTok is a treasure trove when it comes to discovering new Amazon fashion pieces. Many creators share their latest affordable clothing finds, and the $35 Safrisior two-piece shirt and shorts set is one of the most recent to go viral.

In a video with more than 38,000 views, TikTok user @kleamxo tried on the two-piece set and said they're "in love" with it. Another creator, @audreylilliann, made a video calling the set "pretty cute," highlighting that it's made from a "silky material." Amazon Fashion's official TikTok account even included it in a video with other must-have summer outfits.

The Amazon set comes with a pair of loose, high-waisted shorts that feature an elastic waistband and is paired with either a short-sleeve or long-sleeve button-down shirt. It's available in over a dozen styles, including color-blocked stripe patterns and single-tone stripes, and you can choose from sizes small through extra-large.

2 Piece Casual Tracksuit Outfit Sets
Courtesy

Shop now: $35; amazon.com

There are many ways to style the two-piece set, depending on where the day takes you. If you're heading to the beach, you can wear the pieces over your swimsuit as an elevated cover-up. For a day of running errands, style the outfit with a tank underneath and a pair of sneakers, and for an evening out, button up the shirt, throw on a pair of heels, and finish off the look with a clutch.

This Amazon-favorite has received a ton of love: One shopper called the set "comfy and chic," while another said "it looks like you got it from a designer." Another shopper who "got tons of compliments" while wearing it said it's "good quality" and "not see-through."

Whether you go for the short-sleeve or long-sleeve set, you can't beat that $35 price tag. Shop more colors of the viral Safrisior two-piece outfit on Amazon, below.

