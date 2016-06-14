12 Easy Styling Tricks to Steal from the Resort 2017 Shows 

Karwai Tang/WireImage; Courtesy (2)
Wendy Wallace
Jun 14, 2016 @ 2:30 pm

The way the fashion calendar runs, designers are currently showing their resort 2017 collections, a line-up that falls between fall 2016 and spring 2017, and won't hit stores until sometime in October. We're still a few months out, but that doesn't mean we can't jump ahead and steal styling tricks for right now. After sifting through the resort runways and lookbooks, we found fun layering ideas, fresh color combos, and new ways to wear jewelry, that can give your summer look a cool, fashion-forward update. From wearing your pajama top as a jacket to mixing stripes, study up on these 12 styling tricks from the resort collections.

1 of 12 Courtesy

Oscar de la Renta 

Add a colorful belt to update (and break up) a classic twinset look.

2 of 12 Courtesy

Rochas 

Mix stripes—horizontal and vertical lines look new and modern together.

3 of 12 Courtesy

Tomas Maier 

The fresh new color combo for summer: pale pink and orange.

4 of 12 Courtesy

Rosie Assoulin

Pants too big? Did you lose your drawstring? Tie your oversized pants with a nautical knot on the side for an instant update.

5 of 12 Courtesy

Louis Vuitton

Move your bracelet up to your bicep to create an upper arm cuff—a new way to wear jewelry with your sleeveless tops.

6 of 12 Courtesy

3.1 Phillip Lim

Wear your pajama top as a jacket. Leave it open and layer it over a striped tee.

7 of 12 Courtesy

No. 21

Get another look out of your jumpsuit by unbuttoning it and tying it around the waist.

8 of 12 Courtesy

Carven

Slip on a skirt a few inches longer than your dress to add a ruffle trim effect.

9 of 12 Courtesy

Emilio Pucci

Why not wear your button-down backwards? Button the bottom ones around the waist and the leave the rest unbuttoned for a backless blouse look.

10 of 12 Courtesy

Chanel 

Wear a graphic tee with your traditional skirt set to make it instantly cool.

11 of 12 Stuart C. Wilson/Getty

Christian Dior

Instead of bracelets, try wrapping silk scarves around your wrists for a fun flowy effect.

12 of 12 Karwai Tang/WireImage

Gucci

A retro logo tee looks so fun with a floral skirt for summer.

