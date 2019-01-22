The Most Breathtaking Looks from Paris Haute Couture Week

Chanel is at it again, giving us unforgettable fashion moments during Haute Couture Fashion Week. This year for the spring/summer 2019 collections, models sashayed around the perimeter of a massive indoor pool, with actual flowers embroidered into their gowns. (The flowers were first preserved in resin — but I doubt the rest of the gowns, or even the crystalline swimsuit and cap were in any way water-ready.) At Dior's presentation, the runway looked more like a circus than a poolside garden party: Acrobats created human arches and carried models down the runway. And that's just the start of the runway drama.

As usual, this isn't your average roundup of fashion designs. The haute couture houses have spent months creating the one-of-a-kind pieces they show in these collections. And they don't merely show these collections — they show them. Keep reading to see the most capital-F Fashion your heart can handle.

