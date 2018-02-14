All the New York Fashion Week Designers That Went Wild for Animal Print

We've always loved a hint of animal print here and there. It's a classic pattern that every woman should own, even if only in the form of a shoe. But this season at New York Fashion Week, animal prints are running wild (get it?) on multiple runways. And we're not talking about a few cheetah spots here and there, casually hidden within a fabric. Think tiger stripes and giraffe patterns taking center stage on jackets, dresses, and bags. Even more, designers are showing the prints in just about every shade of the rainbow, from jewel tones to electrifying neons.

Tomas Maier made his way from Milan to show Bottega Veneta's collection in New York City in honor of a flagship store opening. He brought the spirit of Manhattan to life with animal print outfits paired with silky pajama-inspired looks.

Tom Ford's sexy, over-the-top designs were also infused with the prints. Some were muted in black-and-white pallettes, while others were in vibrant purple, green, and red hues. Imagine a purple leopard-print dress paired with purple leopard-print tights, like only Tom Ford could do.

Adam Selman stayed true to his bold and boisterous brand codes, going with playful sweaters and jackets, a nod to the '80s, especially the fabulous puff-shoulder mini dress.

Scroll through to see all the ways designers are using animal prints in the Fall 2018 collections below.