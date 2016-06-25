Natalia Vodianova Walks the Givenchy Runway Less than a Month After Giving Birth to Her 5th Child

Timeless stunner Natalia Vodianova has earned the nickname "Supernova," and rightly so. The Russian model is known for appearing on runways during fashion week, right after running half-marathons. But this one probably tops the cake: the superhuman star strutted in Givenchy couture at the French fashion house's Spring 2017 men's show in Paris on Friday, less than a month after giving birth to her fifth child.

Vodianova and partner Antoine Arnault, CEO of Berluti and scion of LVMH, welcomed baby boy Roman to the world the second week of June. Just yesterday, not much more than two weeks after delivering, the beauty showed off her phenomenal post-baby bod, on the Parisian runway no less. Givenchy Creative Director Riccardo Tisci called upon his longtime muse to open the show's couture section. Vodianova's statuesque figure was adorned in a white dress topped in voluminous white ruffles and lengthened to the floor with a full pleated skirt. The formal ensemble embodied the brand's DNA, made edgier with ornate black gladiator sandals. The look for the show was natural, and Vodianova's bare face was framed by slicked side-parted hair and retro earrings.

RELATED: Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid Slay the Catwalk in Givenchy Couture

Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage

The mother-of-five joined forces with 13 other leading ladies who were enlisted to present Tisci's latest couture collection during the menswear show. Other models included Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, Adriana Lima, Joan Smalls, and Mariacarla Boscono. The dual show took place in the City of Light's 16th arrondissement.

Kristy Sparow/Getty