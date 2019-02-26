Guess Which Designer Got Trolled at Milan Fashion Week

Image zoom Courtesy

“Hey, it’s me, Reba!” shouted model Teddy Quinlivan, as she sauntered around the backstage of the Moschino show in Milan. All the models in designer Jeremy Scott’s game show-themed fall collection were wearing glitzy evening gowns and enormous bouffant wigs. Quinlivan’s wig was a bold shade of red that gave her a passing resemblance to Reba McEntire.

Scott is nothing if not an entertainer, and a great one at that. His Moschino shows are pure camp cut with with a respectable amount of fashion and a few inside jokes. One that appeared in this collection, slightly hidden among the prints of slot machines and dollar signs, was a capsule collection featuring images of the Good Luck Trolls. More commonly known as Trolls, those playful creatures with vertical updos that were first popular in the 1960s, the critters appeared as part of a collaboration with Universal Brand Development to celebrate their 60th birthday. They popped up on sweatshirts, Ts, bags, and one fabulous bodycon dress with light-up panels that resembled the game board from “Press Your Luck.” No whammies, just trolls.

“I wanted some kind of mascot,” Scott says. “And Trolls are an element of pop culture that are nostalgic. I don’t think there has ever been a time in my life when I didn’t know about them.”

Of course, the Trolls have had their ups and downs, popular in the '80s and '90s, and again in recent times thanks to the DreamWorks feature film from 2016, which added some personalities to the historically thematic characters.

“I’m more old school myself,” Scott says. “The original Trolls didn’t have that full-blown Hollywood stardom. They didn’t have names, just styles like Hawaiian-shirt Trolls or Hippie Trolls.”

“My goal,” Scott says, “is always to put a smile on people’s faces.”

Still, some critics did read a lot more into this collection, mostly as a wry statement on today’s consumer culture and its obsession with fame. Scott laughed at the deep thoughts, but did allow, “I would say read into it, but I don’t personally dissect it a whole lot. I don’t bash consumerism, but I poke fun at it.”

And isn’t that what Moschino’s all about?