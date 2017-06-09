The Wildest Runway Looks from Moschino's Resort 2018 Show

Frazer Harrison/Getty
Kim Duong
Jun 09, 2017 @ 2:45 pm

If you’re on the hunt for a new summer aesthetic, consider Jeremy Scott’s Moschino resort 2018 collection—a glittering parade of Western-inspired cowboy gear (heavy on the denim patchwork) and a touch of Vegas strip club realness (light on the rhinestones). You know, if your dream aesthetic so happens to be that of a small-town prairie girl with sparkly Hollywood Barbie dreams. (Hey, she exists.)

VIDEO: Check Out Moschino Ken & Barbie Dolls

 

Scott’s inspiration? A Route 66 road trip to Las Vegas. Think: baby angel getting her first pair of Daisy Dukes. Think: innocence running away to Sin City. Think: cowgirl on the verge of showgirl. Scott paints this image well—I mean, first you have Miranda Kerr gliding down the runway in a pink, sweet-as-can-be dress and polished '50s cardigan, then out comes Hailey Baldwin in a sexed-up flame-adorned bodysuit, metallic platform boots, and chunky jewels galore. American sleaze just got real chic.

Here, see eight notable looks from the Moschino resort 2018 show.

1 of 8

YOU HEARD IT HERE FIRST: SPONGEBOB IS IN

2 of 8

FOUR WORDS: METALLIC COWBOY STRIPPER BOOTS

3 of 8

WHAT TO WEAR TO A KICKBACK

4 of 8

OFF DUTY PLAYBOY BUNNY

5 of 8

BLACK-TIE PLAYBOY BUNNY

6 of 8

*insert 20 flame emojis here*

7 of 8

HAMPTONS BOUND

8 of 8

A CERTIFIED LEWK

