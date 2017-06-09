The Wildest Runway Looks from Moschino's Resort 2018 Show

If you’re on the hunt for a new summer aesthetic, consider Jeremy Scott’s Moschino resort 2018 collection—a glittering parade of Western-inspired cowboy gear (heavy on the denim patchwork) and a touch of Vegas strip club realness (light on the rhinestones). You know, if your dream aesthetic so happens to be that of a small-town prairie girl with sparkly Hollywood Barbie dreams. (Hey, she exists.)

Scott’s inspiration? A Route 66 road trip to Las Vegas. Think: baby angel getting her first pair of Daisy Dukes. Think: innocence running away to Sin City. Think: cowgirl on the verge of showgirl. Scott paints this image well—I mean, first you have Miranda Kerr gliding down the runway in a pink, sweet-as-can-be dress and polished '50s cardigan, then out comes Hailey Baldwin in a sexed-up flame-adorned bodysuit, metallic platform boots, and chunky jewels galore. American sleaze just got real chic.

Here, see eight notable looks from the Moschino resort 2018 show.