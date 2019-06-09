The 10 Scariest Looks from Jeremy Scott's Moschino 2020 Resort Fashion Show

Image zoom Donato Sardella/Getty Images

Leave it to Jeremy Scott to turn resort wear into high fashion Halloween.

Known for his quirky, over-the-top stylings and out of the box shows, Scott broke the mold yet again as he showed his latest collection in Los Angeles Friday, putting on a full scale horror-themed production on the Universal Studios backlot in Universal City, Calif. to debut his 2020 Moschino Resort Womenswear and Menswear Collection.

Before guests like Paula Patton, Kate Beckinsale, Camila Mendes, and Storm Reid sauntered through a misty fog to take their seats at the outdoor show, they were treated to a mini-tour of the horror-themed parts of the park, with Jaws, Frankenstein, and Count Dracula coming out to greet them, as Scott popped in for commentary on surrounding screens, even suiting up in a werewolf costume for part of it.

It was just the beginning of the scary surprises of the night. The show kicked off as night fell, with guests seated in the middle of a dark street in a makeshift neighborhood, wrapped up in cozy black blankets and sipping FIJI water, as a woman dressed in white ran out of one of the houses screaming.

Soon, models strutted down the street as if they were trick-or-treating down a fashion catwalk, rocking everything from colorful clown and cat masks, dramatic red robes, witches hats, and totes that read, “Do I look scared?”

Joan Smalls and Suki Waterhouse were both on hand to show off the looks, as well as drag queen Violet Chachki, who stoppped to freak out of a few attendees by jumping at them while letting out a loud scream. Meanwhile, Sean “Diddy” Combs’ son, Quincy, sat front row with a huge (real) snake wrapped around his arm. “To go along with the theme, you must participate,” the Star star told InStyle. “I think snakes belong in horror.”

Once the show ended, attendees sung Scott's praises, including Patton and Reid. “I’m kind of speechless,” Patton, who rocked a bejeweled Moschino look that she said was inspired by Scott's own detergent ad said. “It was scary...but I loved the clothing. It was beautiful. It was awesome. I would rock it any season.”

Teen actress Storm Reid said, “It was such an experience. A part of me felt like I was trick-or-treating and then there were these high fashion clothes.”

These red-headed twins creeped out just about everyone as they slowly walked through the crowd hand-in-hand, rocking matching dresses and totes covered in drawings of girls’ faces, and paired pink and yellow platform heels. Very The Shining.

This tulle mini ghost dress complete with thigh-high boots and a black witch hat was a standout of the show. “There was this white dress that had a ghost on it that was sick, the skeleton boots...it was just sick,” Patton said of her favorite.

With structured shoulders, a waist cutout, skeleton sleeves and boots, and creepy crawly embellishments, this wedding dress is for anything but your average walk down the aisle. Still, it was also one of the faves of the evening, with Storm Reid and Jasmine Sanders both singing its praises. “The wedding dress was incredible,” Reid told InStyle. “I wouldn’t want to wear it to my wedding, but I would wear it to a party as a fashion statement. ” Jasmine Saunders echoed that sentiment saying “I am definitely pulling some looks — and that wedding dress at the end. I have to have it. I think that’s what I’m going as for Halloween.”

This shimmery “Siren”-emblazoned red sequin dress was topped with a huge billowy metallic cloak and skeleton sleeves to match.

Joan Smalls killed it as she strolled down the street in a high-cut sequined “Siren”-emblazoned bodysuit, a red coat, red platform heels, and a red lips clutch topped with fangs.

Anything covered with the word “Redrum” is next level creepy. Nabbed from The Shining (and backwards “murder,” if you didn’t know) the word covers this bright red dress, which was styled with red patent leather booties, a devilish trident, and devil horns.

This model easily scared guests as she stopped and stared directly at them during the show. The look was paired with hay flowing out of the sleeves, platform heels, a multi-colored top, and a pop of color with a Moschino clutch.

Yes, that’s a faux gorilla’s hand wrapped around this model, who sported a white dress topped with gold “Goddess” all over it.

If there were a 2020 version of Catwoman who had a thing for fashion, this would be it. Scott paired this matching neon yellow jacket and skirt, which was covered in black stitches, with a pair of neon yellow booties, a black cat clutch and yellow bat-winged shades. Meow.

Although a little eerie, we would go trick or treating with this pumpkin any time. Aside from the pumpkin mask and plenty of hay, the model’s pink-star emblazoned pants were the talk of the post-show chatter.