People Are Freaking Out Over Louis Vuitton's Supreme Collaboration

It's officially out—after a leaked photo surfaced earlier this month, the much-buzzed about, highly anticipated LV x Supreme collection debuted on the Louis Vuitton men's fall 2017 runway in Paris today. And it's everything we ever dreamed of and more. Read: People are collectively freaking out.

The buzzy skater label has teamed up with the luxury French house to launch a collection of co-branded denim jackets, tees, scarves and bags that happily bring Supreme's streetwear elements and cool laid-back attitude to Louis Vuitton's iconic styles. Backpacks, duffels, and fanny packs (slung nonchalantly across the chest) are rendered in bright red and stamped loudly with Supreme's unmistakable logo. Our favorite (and, lbh, probably the most affordable of the bunch) accessory? An iPhone case, designed to mimic LV's famous trunk.

"You can’t have the conversation of New York men’s wear without Supreme right now, because it’s such a massive global phenomenon,” said Kim Jones, men's artistic director of Louis Vuitton, to WWD. "“I used to work when I was at college unpacking boxes of Supreme at a company in London that distributed it when it was just starting out, so it’s something I’ve known all along in my life. I just feel that the strength of their graphic versus the strength of the Louis Vuitton graphic, and that kind of Pop Art feeling—it works together perfectly."

Basically, when this collab drops, we expect complete madness—as if the lines for either brand wasn't long enough as it is. Scroll through for close-up shots at the LV x Supreme merch, or head to louisvuitton.com to re-watch the show.

