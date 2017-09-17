London Fashion Week Is Thinking Pink

Is fashion waning on its pink fixation? Not if the British have a say. At the shows across the pond this weekend, the millennial-era It color is as omnipresent as ever. 

While the feminine hue has seen plenty of runway action over the last several years (note the blush coat craze of February 2013), what sets this latest batch of styles apart is the sheer variety of options: muted rose knitwear at Mother of Pearl, Molly Goddard's flouncy bubblegum shifts, eye-popping fuchsia separates from Eudon Choi. We're also loving the way several designers—Burberry (who opted to show in-season—shop the collection here!) and J.W. Anderson, to name a few—are threading cherry apple accents into the looks for a cheeky new spin on Valentine's Day shades. Love at first sight, indeed.

Keep scrolling for some of our favorite takes on the look.

1 of 6 Stuart Wilson/BFC/Getty

J. W. Anderson

2 of 6 Estrop/Getty

Mother Of Pearl

3 of 6 Tim Whitby/BFC/Getty

Molly Goddard

4 of 6 Victor VIRGILE/Getty

Eudon Choi

5 of 6 Victor VIRGILE/Getty

Ashley Williams

6 of 6 Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty

Burberry

