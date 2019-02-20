Watch Gucci’s Fall 2019 Runway Show Live, Right Here

Image zoom Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

We’ve made it through a headline-making New York Fashion Week. Then we saw a host of female-dominated shows during London Fashion Week. Next up? Milan, kicking things off with the Fall/Winter 2019 Gucci presentation.

The brand’s eye-catching and newsworthy designs have dominated search engines for quite a few seasons, so we can expect quite a show from creative director Alessandro Michele. Press play below to see each look the moment it heads down the runway at 9:00 a.m. EST on Feb. 20.