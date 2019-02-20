43 Wild Runway Moments From Karl Lagerfeld’s Chanel Shows

By Alexis Bennett
Feb 20, 2019 @ 5:15 pm
Pierre VAUTHEY/Getty Images

Karl Lagerfeld always knew how to turn a runway show into a magical world where anything could happen. Just last season during Chanel's Spring 2019 collection, he transformed the catwalk into a sandy shore, with water and an actual pier for the models to strut down. And in Decemeber, Lagerfeld let his imagination run wild for the pre-fall presentation, turning the Met's Temple of Dendur into the perfect background for his Egyptian-inspired fashion show, where Pharrell Williams joined models and channeled his inner pharoah in a gold tunic.

We could go on and on talking about the brilliant concepts executed under Lagerfeld's leadership at Chanel. After all, he was head of design for 37 years. But we'll let you see some of the unforgettable moments for yourself in the gallery ahead.

Start Slideshow

1 of 44

Chanel S/S 2015

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Advertisement

2 of 44

Chanel F/W 2011

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Getty Images

3 of 44

Chanel S/S 2017

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Getty Images
Advertisement

4 of 44

Chanel S/S 1991

Victor VIRGILE/Getty Images

5 of 44

Chanel A/W 2011

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Getty Images

6 of 44

Chanel A/W 1992

Victor VIRGILE/Getty Images
Advertisement

7 of 44

Chanel Cruise 2019

Dominique Charriau/Getty Images

8 of 44

Chanel A/W 1993

Victor VIRGILE/Getty Images

9 of 44

Chanel Cruise 2010

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
Advertisement

10 of 44

Chanel A/W 1992

PIERRE GUILLAUD/Getty Images

11 of 44

Chanel S/S 2003

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Getty Images

12 of 44

Chanel S/S 2010

Michel Dufour/Getty Images
Advertisement

13 of 44

Chanel S/S 2011

Dominique Charriau/Getty Images

14 of 44

Chanel Pre-Fall 2010

Lucas Schifres/Getty Images

15 of 44

Chanel Haute Couture A/W 2010

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Advertisement

16 of 44

Chanel A/W 1985

Victor VIRGILE/Getty Images

17 of 44

Chanel Pre-Fall 2014

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

18 of 44

Chanel A/W 2018

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Advertisement

19 of 44

Chanel Cruise 2010

Michel Dufour/Getty Images

20 of 44

Chanel Haute Couture A/W 2016

Catwalking/Getty Images

21 of 44

Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2015

Catwalking/Getty Images
Advertisement

22 of 44

Chanel A/W 1986

Victor VIRGILE/Getty Images

23 of 44

Chanel Haute Couture A/W 2012

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

24 of 44

Chanel Haute Couture A/W 2016

Victor VIRGILE/Getty Images
Advertisement

25 of 44

Chanel S/S 2018

Dominique Charriau/Getty Images

26 of 44

Chanel Haute Couture S/S 2012

Dominique Charriau/Getty Images

27 of 44

Chanel Cruise 2018

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Advertisement

28 of 44

Chanel A/W 2013

Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

29 of 44

Chanel F/W 2019

Peter White/Getty Images

30 of 44

Chanel S/S 2013

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images
Advertisement

31 of 44

Chanel Pre-Fall 2012

Michel Dufour/Getty Images

32 of 44

Chanel S/S 2019

Peter White/Getty Images

33 of 44

Chanel S/S 2014

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images
Advertisement

34 of 44

Chanel Pre-Fall 2019

ANGELA WEISS/Getty Images

35 of 44

Chanel A/W 2013

Dominique Charriau/Getty Images

36 of 44

Chanel A/W 2015

Dominique Charriau/Getty Images
Advertisement

37 of 44

Chanel A/W 2014

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

38 of 44

Chanel S/S 2018

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Getty Images

39 of 44

Chanel F/W 2015

Francois Durand/Getty Images
Advertisement

40 of 44

Chanel S/S 2012

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Getty Images

41 of 44

Chanel A/W 2015

Catwalking/Getty Images

42 of 44

Chanel Haute Couture S/S 2013

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Getty Images
Advertisement

43 of 44

Chanel A/W 1984

Pierre VAUTHEY/Getty Images
Replay gallery

Share the gallery

Up Next

Advertisement