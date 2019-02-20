43 Wild Runway Moments From Karl Lagerfeld’s Chanel Shows

Karl Lagerfeld always knew how to turn a runway show into a magical world where anything could happen. Just last season during Chanel's Spring 2019 collection, he transformed the catwalk into a sandy shore, with water and an actual pier for the models to strut down. And in Decemeber, Lagerfeld let his imagination run wild for the pre-fall presentation, turning the Met's Temple of Dendur into the perfect background for his Egyptian-inspired fashion show, where Pharrell Williams joined models and channeled his inner pharoah in a gold tunic.

We could go on and on talking about the brilliant concepts executed under Lagerfeld's leadership at Chanel. After all, he was head of design for 37 years. But we'll let you see some of the unforgettable moments for yourself in the gallery ahead.