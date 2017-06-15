4 Fashion Trends We Spotted from the Hugo Runway Show

Kim Duong
Jun 15, 2017 @ 7:00 pm

Straight out of Florence comes the Hugo Hugo Boss spring/summer 2018 fashion show and with it a bevy of fashion trends you can expect to dominate the fashion set. That’s just how runway works—designers send the best of their latest best down the catwalk and set the tone for what’s to come. In the case of Hugo, the overall tone is “relaxed.” We’re seeing a lot of loose, breezy, and stripped-back silhouettes—but that’s not all Hugo has in mind for the future of fashion. Lucky for you, we’ve studied their latest show and we’ve got the trend report to prove it.

Scroll through to see the four fashion trends we’re sure to dominate fashion, straight off the Hugo spring/summer 2018 runway.

WHITE SUITING

Forget the been-there-done-that black/navy suit. A clean, pristine white alternative is what S/S 2018 has in store for us.

Supersaturated Hues

When we say supersaturated, we really do mean supersaturated. Hugo is giving us brighter-than-bright hues that are positively electric.

COZY DRESSING

Thank the fashion gods: oversized sweaters are here to stay. Also pajamas out in public are making a comeback. (So does this mean we can start hashtagging #IWokeUpLikeThis again?)

SHEER LAYERS

Confirmed: Two see-through items don’t make an opaque. Hugo wants us to start layering on the sheer pieces, and we’re not entirely opposed.

