Say Yes to the Dress: Bridal Looks from the Fall 2015 Runways

Indigtalimages.com (2)
Andrea Cheng
Mar 12, 2015 @ 10:30 am

Fashion month has officially wrapped, and we saw no shortage of spectacular creations from the fall/winter 2015 collections. Some stunners, though, deserved more than just a walk down the runway. Read: the aisle. Even though these ready-to-wear designs weren't created with the big day in mind, they easily could have been.

At Marchesa, designers Georgina Chapman and Keren Craig delivered an outstanding line-up of wow-worthy gowns, like this beyond dreamy number that fused romantic elements (a soft silhouette and pretty pleats) with glam embellishments (exquisite beadwork and metallic threads). And at Valentino, designers Pierpaolo Piccioli and Maria Grazia Chiuri sent out tiers of frothy tulle—perfect for the modern-day bride or for the reception.

From unconventional pale lavender pieces to traditional ivory lace, take a look at the breathtaking gowns that could easily pass for a wedding dress. Be prepared to say "I do."

1 of 16 Indigitalimages.com

Marchesa

Designers Georgina Chapman and Keren Craig dreamed up this beyond breathtaking number that fused romantic elements (a soft silhouette and pretty pleats) with glam embellishments (exquisite beadwork and metallic threads). 

2 of 16 Indigitalimages.com

Valentino

A mini with tiers of frothy tulle is perfect for the modern-day bride or for the reception.

3 of 16 Indigitalimages.com

Carolina Herrera

Make a dramatic entrance with a sweeping ball gown replete with metallic embellishments and shiny threads.

4 of 16 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Reem Acra

Nothing is more bridal than a column of sheer white lace—and a delicate cape to match.

5 of 16 Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

J. Mendel

Talk about a risk—this ivory number boasts cold-shoulder cut-outs, a keyhole detail, and a dangerously high slit.

6 of 16 Indigitalimages.com

Chanel

The sophisticated textured white tweed set would be the chicest option to wear to City Hall.

7 of 16 Indigitalimages.com

Lela Rose

For the anti-traditional, look to soft shades like lavender. This one in particular makes good on playful silhouettes and textures.

8 of 16 Indigitalimages.com

Bibhu Mohapatra

The three-dimensional textured effect, sheer shoulder panels, and high-low hemline brings this dress to the next level.

9 of 16 Indigitalimages.com

Honor

Channel your inner princess and glide down the aisle in a bejweled number with unexpected sheer panels.

10 of 16 Indigitalimages.com

Jenny Packham

Break the norm and eschew the usual whites with strawberry champagne separates.

11 of 16 Indigitalimages.com

Narciso Rodriguez

No frills here! For the minimalist, gravitate toward a sleek and simple slip dress. 

12 of 16 Indigitalimages.com

Oscar de la Renta

Dial up the drama with a white column embroidered with bold black blooms.

13 of 16 Indigitalimages.com

Naeem Khan

Shimmer with every step with this pearl-studded light-refracting number.

14 of 16 Indigitalimages.com

Tadashi Shoji

This one is demure from the front with its frill-free aesthetic and covered-up sleeves, but it's sexy from behind with a draped open back. 

15 of 16 Indigitalimages.com

Stella McCartney

Dare to stand out with a fit-and-flared strapless mini layered over matching wide-leg trousers.

16 of 16 Indigitalimages.com

Ralph Lauren Collection

Take the romantic route with a lace long-sleeve, high-neck gown that hugs every curve.

