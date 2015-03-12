Say Yes to the Dress: Bridal Looks from the Fall 2015 Runways

Fashion month has officially wrapped, and we saw no shortage of spectacular creations from the fall/winter 2015 collections. Some stunners, though, deserved more than just a walk down the runway. Read: the aisle. Even though these ready-to-wear designs weren't created with the big day in mind, they easily could have been.

At Marchesa, designers Georgina Chapman and Keren Craig delivered an outstanding line-up of wow-worthy gowns, like this beyond dreamy number that fused romantic elements (a soft silhouette and pretty pleats) with glam embellishments (exquisite beadwork and metallic threads). And at Valentino, designers Pierpaolo Piccioli and Maria Grazia Chiuri sent out tiers of frothy tulle—perfect for the modern-day bride or for the reception.

From unconventional pale lavender pieces to traditional ivory lace, take a look at the breathtaking gowns that could easily pass for a wedding dress. Be prepared to say "I do."

