The Most Extravagant Dresses from Dior Haute Couture in Japan

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty
Kim Duong
Apr 20, 2017 @ 5:15 pm

From the house that brought you the celeb-favorite sheer corset dress (see here, here, and here), comes another collection of mystical haute couture goodness—this time, straight from Japan. Coming at you from glittering Ginza, Tokyo’s ultra-luxe shopping and entertainment district, is Dior Haute Couture’s Spring/Summer 2017 collection—heavy on embroidery and loaded with tulle. So naturally, we had to round up the eight most over-the-top gowns from the collection, because it’s haute couture—only getting hauter.

From feather headpieces to rivers of fringe, see the Dior Haute Couture SS17 looks we just can’t stop staring at.

1 of 8 Chung Sung-Jun/Getty

A LOW-KEY EVENING LOOK

2 of 8 Chung Sung-Jun/Getty

A CONTENDER FOR DRIZZLING DAYS

3 of 8 Chung Sung-Jun/Getty

perfect for keeping comfortable footwear incognito

4 of 8 Chung Sung-Jun/Getty

MORE IS MORE

5 of 8 Chung Sung-Jun/Getty

THIS JUST SCREAMS ROYALTY

6 of 8 Chung Sung-Jun/Getty

GUESS HOW MANY HOURS WENT INTO THE MAKING OF THIS DRESS (one million)

7 of 8 Chung Sung-Jun/Getty

demure marie antoinette cosplay

8 of 8 Chung Sung-Jun/Getty

GET YOU AN OMBRÉ FEATHER HEADPIECE 2+ FEET TALL

