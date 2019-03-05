Every Look From Karl Lagerfeld’s Final Chanel Collection

In 1983, Karl Lagerfeld was named Artistic Director of Chanel. Over the course of his 36-year career, he created countless iconic designs that transformed the fashion industry. His runway sets were epic productions; he dreamt up everything from a Chanel grocery store to a Chanel rocket ship to a Chanel forest. It's pretty hard to imagine a Chanel fashion show or collection without the iconic designer.

Today, Lagerfeld's final creations for the French fashion house were presented to an audience of emotional friends, family members, and colleagues. Lagerfeld's successor, Virginie Viard, was on hand to help present Lagerfeld's final designs. Viard worked with Lagerfeld for more than 30 years, and will continue Lagerfeld's legacy as Chanel's newly appointed creative director.

VIDEO: Penelope Cruz and Janelle Monae Pay Tribute to Karl Lagerfeld

In honor of Lagerfeld's memory, click through to see all of his designs from the Chanel Fall 2019 collection.

