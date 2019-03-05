Every Look From Karl Lagerfeld’s Final Chanel Collection

By Alexis Bennett
Mar 05, 2019 @ 9:30 am
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

In 1983, Karl Lagerfeld was named Artistic Director of Chanel. Over the course of his 36-year career, he created countless iconic designs that transformed the fashion industry. His runway sets were epic productions; he dreamt up everything from a Chanel grocery store to a Chanel rocket ship to a Chanel forest. It's pretty hard to imagine a Chanel fashion show or collection without the iconic designer.

Today, Lagerfeld's final creations for the French fashion house were presented to an audience of emotional friends, family members, and colleagues. Lagerfeld's successor, Virginie Viard, was on hand to help present Lagerfeld's final designs. Viard worked with Lagerfeld for more than 30 years, and will continue Lagerfeld's legacy as Chanel's newly appointed creative director.

VIDEO: Penelope Cruz and Janelle Monae Pay Tribute to Karl Lagerfeld

In honor of Lagerfeld's memory, click through to see all of his designs from the Chanel Fall 2019 collection.

RELATED: Chanel Has Named a Successor for Karl Lagerfeld

Start Slideshow

1 of 71

Victor VIRGILE/Getty Images
Advertisement

2 of 71

Dominique Charriau/Getty Images

3 of 71

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Advertisement

4 of 71

Dominique Charriau/Getty Images

5 of 71

Dominique Charriau/Getty Images

6 of 71

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Advertisement

7 of 71

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

8 of 71

Yanshan Zhang/Getty Images

9 of 71

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Advertisement

10 of 71

Dominique Charriau/Getty Images

11 of 71

Dominique Charriau/Getty Images

12 of 71

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Advertisement

13 of 71

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

14 of 71

Dominique Charriau/Getty Images

15 of 71

Dominique Charriau/Getty Images
Advertisement

16 of 71

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

17 of 71

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

18 of 71

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Advertisement

19 of 71

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

20 of 71

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

21 of 71

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Advertisement

22 of 71

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

23 of 71

Dominique Charriau/Getty Images

24 of 71

Dominique Charriau/Getty Images
Advertisement

25 of 71

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

26 of 71

Dominique Charriau/Getty Images

27 of 71

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Advertisement

28 of 71

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

29 of 71

Dominique Charriau/Getty Images

30 of 71

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Advertisement

31 of 71

Dominique Charriau/Getty Images

32 of 71

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

33 of 71

Dominique Charriau/Getty Images
Advertisement

34 of 71

Dominique Charriau/Getty Images

35 of 71

Dominique Charriau/Getty Images

36 of 71

Dominique Charriau/Getty Images
Advertisement

37 of 71

Dominique Charriau/Getty Images

38 of 71

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

39 of 71

Dominique Charriau/Getty Images
Advertisement

40 of 71

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

41 of 71

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

42 of 71

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Advertisement

43 of 71

Yanshan Zhang/Getty Images

44 of 71

Yanshan Zhang/Getty Images

45 of 71

Yanshan Zhang/Getty Images
Advertisement

46 of 71

Dominique Charriau/Getty Images

47 of 71

Yanshan Zhang/Getty Images

48 of 71

Dominique Charriau/Getty Images
Advertisement

49 of 71

Yanshan Zhang/Getty Images

50 of 71

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

51 of 71

Yanshan Zhang/Getty Images
Advertisement

52 of 71

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

53 of 71

Dominique Charriau/Getty Images

54 of 71

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Advertisement

55 of 71

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

56 of 71

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

57 of 71

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Advertisement

58 of 71

Dominique Charriau/Getty Images

59 of 71

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

60 of 71

Yanshan Zhang/Getty Images
Advertisement

61 of 71

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

62 of 71

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

63 of 71

Yanshan Zhang/Getty Images
Advertisement

64 of 71

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

65 of 71

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

66 of 71

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Advertisement

67 of 71

Dominique Charriau/Getty Images

68 of 71

Dominique Charriau/Getty Images

69 of 71

Yanshan Zhang/Getty Images
Advertisement

70 of 71

Yanshan Zhang/Getty Images
Replay gallery

Share the gallery

Up Next