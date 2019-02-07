All the Can't-Miss Moments in the Front Row at New York Fashion Week

And just like that New York Fashion Week is in full swing once again. This season's already proving to be one to remember, with 11 Honoré commissioning the biggest designer names — like Christian Siriano and Brandon Maxwell — to create couture pieces for an all plus-size runway show.

And just as exciting as the clothes coming down the runway are the celebs sitting front row watching them pass by. Not only are they dressed to impress, but they are also giving us some cute moments we never knew we needed — like the picture of Tracee Ellis Ross and Brie Larson laughing it up in the front row of the Rodarte presentation.

Check out more of NYFW's front-row magic, ahead.