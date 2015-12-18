See the Best Celebrity Runway Remakes of 2015

Alexandra DeRosa
Dec 18, 2015 @ 1:30 pm

Celebrities always have first dibs on the gorgeous gowns that hit the runways. Often times, just after a show's final walk, a dress is packed up and shipped to a star (or really, their stylist). And as awe-inspiring as designer creations may be, sometimes the construction of the garment calls for a little tweaking in order to make it red carpet-ready. Ahead, seven times our favorite style stars revamped killer runway looks.

Solange Knowles in Giles

It may be hard to believe, but Knowles toned down the fan-shaped Giles frock that she wore to the 2015 Met Gala. On the runway, the holographic number came with a high-low hem.

Daisy Ridley in Chanel

Daisy Ridley arrived at the Star Wars: The Force Awakens premiere in Tokyo wearing Chanel separates. On the runway, the set was shown over a crisp button-front blouse, but Ridley decided to ditch the layered look to show off the unique neckline.

Julianne Moore in Saint Laurent

To make this velvet Saint Laurent number red carpet-ready, Moore added a floor-grazing hem with an elaborate train for the Freeheld premiere in New York. 

Selena Gomez in David Koma

At Jingle Ball 2015, Selena Gomez gave new life to David Koma’s embellished runway look by pairing the top with a black high-waisted pencil skirt. 

Sarah Hyland in Zac Posen

For the 2015 Emmy Awards, Hyland took a Zac Posen Fall 2015 gown and altered the neckline to create an off-the-shoulder silhouette. 

Léa Seydoux in Miu Miu

Seydoux ditched the sleeves and opulent bib collar on this Miu Miu frock at the Beijing photocall for Spectre.   

Kristen Stewart in Chanel

Stewart gave the avant-garde look that Kendall Jenner wore on the Chanel Spring 2016 runway everyday appeal by removing the dramatic overlay skirt.

