Here Are the Must-See Looks from the Chanel 2017 Métiers D'Art Runway

Masatoshi Okauchi/REX/Shutterstock
Kim Duong
May 31, 2017 @ 6:30 pm

Leave it to Chanel to show a collection twice and get away with it. The Chanel Métiers d’Art collection Karl Lagerfeld showed in Paris back in December was so good, he brought it back out for another showing in Tokyo, Japan. First things first: The Chanel Métiers d’Art collections aren’t your traditional fashion collections designed for any specific season. Rather they are intended to honor and showcase the artisans who contribute to the house’s designs. So, yeah. You can bet this collection is stunningly gorgeous and worth a second show.

VIDEO: Lily-Rose Depp for Chanel

 

Below, see our favorite looks from the dazzling Chanel 2017 Métiers d’Art Collection with house muse Lily-Rose Depp leading the show.

 

1 of 6 Ken Ishii/Getty Images for CHANEL

Chanel 2017 Métiers d’Art Collection

2 of 6 Okauchi/REX/Shutterstock

Chanel 2017 Métiers d’Art Collection

3 of 6 Masatoshi Okauchi/REX/Shutterstock

Chanel 2017 Métiers d’Art Collection

4 of 6 Ken Ishii/Getty Images for CHANEL

Chanel 2017 Métiers d’Art Collection

5 of 6 Ken Ishii/Getty Images for CHANEL

Chanel 2017 Métiers d’Art Collection

6 of 6 Jun Sato/WireImage

Chanel 2017 Métiers d’Art Collection

