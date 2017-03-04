All the Princess Dresses at Elie Saab 

If there's one thing in life that we can count on, it's designer Elie Saab's uncanny ability to deliver romantic, and princess-worthy dresses every season. He's a red carpet favorite for a reason! Case in point, Saab's new Fall 2017 collection, which showed in Paris today. The outing included lust-worthy beaded numbers in rich jewel tones, head-to-to lace looks, and dramatic capes. One beautiful light-pink gown—very Duchess of Cambridge—proved a showstopper for Saab, but with so many stunners in the lineup, it's hard to choose a favorite.

Scroll thorugh to see all the princess-worthy dresses from Eli Saab's fall collection.