All the Princess Dresses at Elie Saab 

Dominique Charriau/WireImage
Brooke Ely Danielson
Mar 04, 2017

If there's one thing in life that we can count on, it's designer Elie Saab's uncanny ability to deliver romantic, and princess-worthy dresses every season. He's a red carpet favorite for a reason! Case in point, Saab's new Fall 2017 collection, which showed in Paris today. The outing included lust-worthy beaded numbers in rich jewel tones, head-to-to lace looks, and dramatic capes. One beautiful light-pink gown—very Duchess of Cambridge—proved a showstopper for Saab, but with so many stunners in the lineup, it's hard to choose a favorite.

VIDEO: Kate Middleton's best fashion moments 

Scroll thorugh to see all the princess-worthy dresses from Eli Saab's fall collection.  

1 of 8 Dominique Charriau/Getty

Elie Saab Fall 2017

2 of 8 Dominique Charriau/Getty

Elie Saab Fall 2017

3 of 8 Dominique Charriau/Getty

Elie Saab Fall 2017

4 of 8 Dominique Charriau/Getty

Elie Saab Fall 2017

5 of 8 Dominique Charriau/Getty

Elie Saab Fall 2017

6 of 8 Dominique Charriau/Getty

Elie Saab Fall 2017

7 of 8 Dominique Charriau/Getty

Elie Saab Fall 2017

8 of 8 Dominique Charriau/Getty

Elie Saab Fall 2017

