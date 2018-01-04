Sesame Street's Abby Cadabby Reviews the Hottest Trends for Spring 2018

Courtesy Sesame Street
InStyle Staff
Jan 04, 2018 @ 9:00 am

Sesame Street's spunky fairy-in-training Abby Cadabby is no stranger to a good look. The adorable three-year-old's signature pink-and-purple pigtails and baby blue pouf dress are nothing short of magical (and let's not forget her best accessory: a wand).

We asked this cutie to give us her take on a few of the biggest trends for spring 2018, including the very on-brand pastel shades that seemed to be everywhere, from Victoria Beckham to Versace. Read on for Abby's take (and, for a little substance with your style, click here to learn more about how Abby is helping kids in need).

 

 

1 of 7 Courtesy Balenciaga

Crocs at Balenciaga

"Crocs? On your feet? How do the crocodiles feel about it?"

2 of 7 Pixelformu/SIPA/REX/Shutterstock

Puffy Sleeves at Carolina Herrera

"Big, puffy sleeves look almost like wings! I wonder if these ladies are fairies-in-training too..."

3 of 7 The Washington Post/Getty Images

Pastels at Victoria Beckham

"Sparkle-tastic, I'm on trend! I love pastels in the springtime. I try to wear all the colors of the flowers in my fairy garden."

4 of 7 Courtesy Juicy Couture

Cheerleader Chic at Juicy Couture

"Pom-poms and tutus are kind of my thing. I'm all for styles that help you cheer on your friends!"

5 of 7 Victor VIRGILE/Getty Images

Bubble Hems at Mary Katrantzou

"Oh, now this is fun-it's like wearing a big fairy-tale pumpkin without all the cleanup."

6 of 7 Si/Pixelformula/REX/Shutterstock

Dark Denim at Tom Ford

"So mysterious. It reminds me of my friend Grundgetta's funky style. Grouches set their own trends."

7 of 7 Victor VIRGILE/Getty Images

Glitter Shoes at Dolce & Gabbana

"'Shiny' is my favorite color! Yes to glitter shoes. Yes to glitter belts. Yes to glitter hats. I'm calling it now: This season is all about head-to-toe glitter."

