1 of 7 Imaxtree, Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images, Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Avon Foundation

Runway to Wishlist

At New York Fashion Week, the stars flock to Lincoln Center to see and be seen-with an emphasis on the seeing when it comes to the clothes coming down the runway! Front row regulars like Nina Dobrev and Ashley Greene take in the collections from some of the best seats in the house, so when we asked these stylish six to reveal their wish lists, the picks were positively dreamy!