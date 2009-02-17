GET THE LOOK: We're all bummed when a favorite beauty product gets discontinued. But in honor of Carolina Herrera's Fall 2009 collection, MAC Cosmetics revived its celebrated Twig lipstick, a matte satiny brown shade that makeup artist Diane Kendal applied to models' lips. INSIDER TRICK: There's no need to be literal when matching a lipstick to a brown wardrobe ensemble, like in Herrera's collection. Twig's soft muted brownish pink hue echoes rather than duplicates autumnal clothing.
BUY ONLINE NOW: MAC Lipstick in Twig, $14
-Polly Blitzer
Check out yesterday's Runway Look of the Day!
Frazer Harrison/gettyImages
1 of
2
Advertisement
1 of 1Frazer Harrison/gettyImages
Pinky-Brown Lips at Carolina Herrera
GET THE LOOK: We're all bummed when a favorite beauty product gets discontinued. But in honor of Carolina Herrera's Fall 2009 collection, MAC Cosmetics revived its celebrated Twig lipstick, a matte satiny brown shade that makeup artist Diane Kendal applied to models' lips. INSIDER TRICK: There's no need to be literal when matching a lipstick to a brown wardrobe ensemble, like in Herrera's collection. Twig's soft muted brownish pink hue echoes rather than duplicates autumnal clothing.
BUY ONLINE NOW: MAC Lipstick in Twig, $14
-Polly Blitzer
Check out yesterday's Runway Look of the Day!
You May Like
Read More
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.