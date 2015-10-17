Personalize Your Outerwear with These 5 Runway-Inspired Embellishments

Courtesy
We all look forward to reshuffling our closets and whipping out tried-and-true fall staples, like a black leather jacket or an enveloping cocoon coat. But considering the fall and winter demands of outerwear can be rather practical and functional, sometimes it’s tough to stand out from the crowd—until now. The fall 2015 runways were packed to the brim with playful charms and ornate brooches that gave an otherwise plain coat a dose of personality. Give your go-to topper an extra touch of individualism with just the simple push of a pin. From emoji-inspired decorations to standout floral clips, here are five unexpected ways to up your autumn jacket game.
