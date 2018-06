Runways all around the world dictate the trends and styles that will represent the season. The runways are so influential that standout prints, special detailing, and colors make their way off the runway and right onto the racks of our favorite retail stores. What's great about this movement is that often times the clothes become much more wearable as they translate to retail level. To wit: That fully fringed dress you saw on the runway, the impossibly chic Mara Hoffman number (above, left) that looks like it could've easily weighed more than you, has translated to a miniskirt with easy-to-wear layers of fringe. The blue monochrome looks shown on the Proenza Schouler runway (above, center) hit the mall in separates that you can pair together or with anything else in your wardrobe. At Christian Dior, the hyper-pigmented color blocked dresses (above, right) sent out signals that the color method is here to stay—and the message was received as our favorite retailers delivered refreshing takes on the look.

Other prominent trends were windowpane-printed pieces that made an appearance on the Honor, 3.1 Phillip Lim, and Tod’s runway and the long-sleeved crop tops shown at Louis Vuitton, Rag & Bone, Chanel. All of these trends are universally flattering and statement-making, so it's only natural that our go-to (affordable!) retailers embraced them and followed suit. Click through the gallery to shop runway-inspired pieces under $100 for fall's top five trends.