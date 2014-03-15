From The Catwalk to the Sidewalk: Runway-Inspired Shoes Under $150

ImaxTree (2), Courtesy
Alexandra DeRosa
Mar 15, 2014 @ 8:15 am

For Spring, designers delivered footwear fantasies. And luckily, our favorite retailers took a step in the right direction and followed suit.

Shoes stomped down the runway and set the stage for Spring footwear trends. Some pairs were sky-high, some were fabulously flat—a change that is welcomed by all—while others fused together fancy and sporty details, like the Christian Dior pair pictured left. So we studied each and every shoe and zeroed in on its most standout element, whether it be laces, straps, or buckles, to use as an inspiration for finding a similar style.

But even though we sourced our inspiration from runways around the world (think: Céline in Paris, Michael Kors in New York, Christopher Kane in London, and Fendi in Milan), we shopped for each look-a-like shoe at far-from-intimidating price points. As intricate and detailed as each pair is, none rank in above the $150 mark.

Click through to shop budget-friendly, fashion-forward footwear.

1 of 15 Imaxtree (2); Courtesy Photo

The Laced-Up Pump

The Inspiration: Christian Dior
Shop It: Zara, $100; zara.com
Advertisement
2 of 15 Imaxtree (2); Courtesy Photo

The Nude Strappy

The Inspiration: Altuzarra
Shop It: Aldo, $90; aldo.com
3 of 15 Imaxtree (2); Courtesy Photo

The Black-and-White Strappy Pump

The Inspiration: Narciso Rodriguez
Shop It: Jessica Simpson, $90; heels.com

Advertisement
4 of 15 Imaxtree (2); Courtesy Photo

The Chunky Sandal

The Inspiration: Michael Kors
Shop It: Topshop, $90; topshop.com
Advertisement
5 of 15 Imaxtree (2); Courtesy Photo

The Sporty Flat

The Inspiration: Marc Jacobs
Shop It: Kelsi Dagger, $100; urbanoutfitters.com
Advertisement
6 of 15 Imaxtree (2); Courtesy Photo

The Buckled Bootie

The Inspiration: Celine
Shop It: Nine West, $129; ninewest.com
Advertisement
7 of 15 Imaxtree (2); Courtesy Photo

The Platform Sneaker

The Inspiration: DKNY
Shop It: Zara, $100; zara.com
Advertisement
8 of 15 Imaxtree (2); Courtesy Photo

The Pastel Wedge

The Inspiration: Giambattista Valli
Shop It: Mojo Moxi, $70; heels.com
Advertisement
9 of 15 Imaxtree (2); Courtesy Photo

The Buckled Flat

The Inspiration: Givenchy
Shop It: Bakers Shoes, $80; bakersshoes.com
Advertisement
10 of 15 Imaxtree (2); Courtesy Photo

The Mixed-Media Sandal

The Inspiration: Fendi
Shop It: French Connection, $135; nordstrom.com
Advertisement
11 of 15 Imaxtree (2); Courtesy Photo

The Decorative T-Strap Sandal

The Inspiration: Valentino
Shop It: Aldo, $85; asos.com
Advertisement
12 of 15 Imaxtree (2); Courtesy Photo

The Laced-Up Pump

The Inspiration: Christopher Kane
Shop It: Shoe Cult, $98; nastygal.com
Advertisement
13 of 15 Imaxtree (2); Courtesy Photo

The Cork Wedge

The Inspiration: Chloé
Shop It: Ugg, $110; zappos.com
Advertisement
14 of 15 Imaxtree (2); Courtesy Photo

The Transparent Pump

The Inspiration: Chanel
Shop It: BCBGeneration, $89; macys.com
Advertisement
15 of 15 Imaxtree (2); Courtesy Photo

The Black-and-White Platform Sandal

The Inspiration: Alexander McQueen
Shop It: Shoe Dazzle, $60; shoedazzle.com

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!