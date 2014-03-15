From The Catwalk to the Sidewalk: Runway-Inspired Shoes Under $150

For Spring, designers delivered footwear fantasies. And luckily, our favorite retailers took a step in the right direction and followed suit.

Shoes stomped down the runway and set the stage for Spring footwear trends. Some pairs were sky-high, some were fabulously flat—a change that is welcomed by all—while others fused together fancy and sporty details, like the Christian Dior pair pictured left. So we studied each and every shoe and zeroed in on its most standout element, whether it be laces, straps, or buckles, to use as an inspiration for finding a similar style.

But even though we sourced our inspiration from runways around the world (think: Céline in Paris, Michael Kors in New York, Christopher Kane in London, and Fendi in Milan), we shopped for each look-a-like shoe at far-from-intimidating price points. As intricate and detailed as each pair is, none rank in above the $150 mark.

Click through to shop budget-friendly, fashion-forward footwear.