This Season's Must-Try: Runway-Inspired Denim

Trends define a season, whether it be fabric, silhouette, prints and patterns, or special details. But introducing a seasonal trend to your wardrobe can be tricky. You don't want to lose sight of your personal style. A fool proof way to update your closet is through a pair of jeans. Not only will you get much more mileage out of a denim piece, as opposed to, say, a standout statement-maker, but you can repurpose the pair with multiple outfits without being an obvious repeat offender.

Prints and patterns are the easiest to add to your wardrobe as they are elements that easily translate from the runway to retail. The denim market has tons of variations in fit and style and they are constantly reinventing tried-and-true versions with new and exciting runway-inspired details. This season, frayed edges, dark florals, and modern zip details (like the Balenciaga look, above left) hit the runway. Or one of the easiest, most subtle denim trends to try are the spectrum of gray washes. The moody color ruled the Prabal Gurung (above, right), Jason Wu, and Ralph Lauren runways. Plus, it's an easy neutral to wear and isn't subject to just one season. Click ahead for more!

PHOTOS: Shop 7 pairs of runway-inspired jeans