9 New Ways to Double Up on Denim For Spring

Way back when, the Canadian tux was universally uncontested as a fashion don't. But with the rise in frenzy for denim (in every kind of fabric, weight, and rinse imaginable), doubling up on the fabric has become the norm.

These days though, denim-on-denim goes above and beyond the go-to chambray shirt-and-skinny jeans combo. For their spring/summer 2015 collections, designers took an interest in the classic all-American fabric, re-imagining it in new silhouettes and complementing them with unexpected pairings. Take Bally, for instance. Creative director Pablo Coppola matched denims in the same wash, but to prevent them from falling flat, he added dimension with bold prints and a belt.

From military-inspired aesthetics to playful opposite silhouettes, see all the new runway-inspired ways to wear denim this spring.

