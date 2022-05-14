Supermodels Are Causing This Outdated Dress Style to Trend on Social Media
They always say that sisters tend to have completely different styles, and that couldn't be more true for my family. My sister is a Pinterest girlie through and through. She swears by the Aritzia Melina pants and often tells me my frequent re-wearing of my Chopova Lowena skeleton hand necklace is 'weird'. But I love how different we are, and she helps me keep a pulse on an entirely different fashion community. Recently she informed me that ruffle dresses are trending on Pinterest again, which very much feels like a throwback to a 2014 trend that couldn't be in more stark contrast to the Y2K revival of today.
I struggled to put my finger on exactly why this was happening, and then I did some digging. My investigation led to two photos of Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber wearing the same exact sheer Givenchy 2022 ruffle hem tank dress. Hadid posted a selfie of herself in the piece on her Instagram story, and Bieber posed in it months later for an Allure fashion spread.
Hadid and Bieber, like my sister and I, have completely contradictory fashion styles. Hadid is often seen wearing a clash of patterns, prints, textures, and colors, and she owns an impressive archival fashion collection that has the ability to send me on an Ebay search for hours on end. Bieber is much more subtle, and her wardrobe consists of easy, classic staples like oversized blazers and white sneakers.
Unlike my sister and I, though, Bieber and Hadid have the power to influence the masses; they're two of the biggest style icons right now. Both of them wearing the same Givenchy dress absolutely has the ability to bring ruffle dresses back into the sartorial zeitgeist, especially since their styles each appeal to two massively different groups of people who don't dress alike.
Honestly, I shouldn't be so surprised that the ruffle dress is having a comeback. The more I look into the style, the more I realize I've had my eyes on it myself ( I've had numerous ruffle dresses by New York-based designer Sandy Liang in my cart for months). And while ruffle dresses as a trend may feel outdated, there are plenty of designers and brands, like Givenchy, giving a fresh take on the look. It's also an affordable style for summer, with prices starting at $56 at Nordstrom.
I guess this is one unexpected dress trend two sisters can actually agree on. Shop the celeb-approved style that's having a moment, below.
