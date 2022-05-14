Supermodels Are Causing This Outdated Dress Style to Trend on Social Media

They always say that sisters tend to have completely different styles, and that couldn't be more true for my family. My sister is a Pinterest girlie through and through. She swears by the Aritzia Melina pants and often tells me my frequent re-wearing of my Chopova Lowena skeleton hand necklace is 'weird'. But I love how different we are, and she helps me keep a pulse on an entirely different fashion community. Recently she informed me that ruffle dresses are trending on Pinterest again, which very much feels like a throwback to a 2014 trend that couldn't be in more stark contrast to the Y2K revival of today.