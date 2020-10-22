Designer Bags That Never Get Discounted Are Hundreds of Dollars Off at This Secret Sale
When it comes to even the biggest of Nordstrom sales, certain designer items are just off limits. Although the retailer has been putting tons of Tory Burch bags on sale recently, most designer bags just never make it into the sale section. Thankfully that’s what Rue La La is for.
Rue La La’s designer markdowns are basically the stuff of lore. All you have to do is create a free account with your email address for access to thousands of deals on designer items like Gucci bags and Bottega Veneta clutches that are typically never discounted. And somehow we are lucky enough to have exclusive access to a special markdown section for our readers where prices start at $420. Everything from MCM to Balenciaga is up for grabs for hundreds of dollars less than usual.
Maybe we’re biased, but we’d have to say the best discounts involve Gucci. For the past couple of seasons Gucci has consistently made headlines for its over-the-top collections that celebrities and fashion insiders obsess over. For that reason, and its timeless reputation, Gucci bags are typically never found on sale even in the biggest of blowouts. But this exclusive Rue La La sale section has so many options, including a rare Gucci velvet shoulder bag and the classic Gucci marmont canvas bag.
But that’s not all that’s Gucci. There’s also a MCM bag for just $470 and the fashion editor-favorite Balenciaga shopper bag for under $1,000. Surprisingly there’s even Bottega Veneta weave bags up for grabs too, even though they tend to sell out fast thanks to their fixture at fashion week front rows (before they were virtual). At Rue La La, they’re over $500 off right now.
Of course, all good things must come to an end and if everything doesn’t sell out instantly (as is usually the case with Rue La La) this exclusive discount ends on October 24 at 3 p.m. ET. And if you’re debating whether or not to jump on these deals just remember, as the longest year ever comes to a close, it’s likely we won’t see major discounts like this again for a while.
Shop the best designer bags at our exclusive sale.
Best Gucci Bag Deals
- Gucci Square G Velvet Shoulder Bag, $1,080 (Originally $1,590)
- Gucci Sylvie Mini Leather Top Handle Shoulder Bag, $2,190 (Originally $2,490)
- Gucci GG Marmont Mini Top Handle Matelasse Leather Shoulder Bag, $1,740 (Originally $1,980)
- Gucci Marmont Small GG Canvas & Leather Shoulder Bag, $1,660 (Originally $1,890)
- Gucci Torchon Double G Suede Shoulder Bag, $2,280 (Originally $2,590)
Best Fendi Bag Deals
- Fendi Karligraphy Patent Shoulder Bag, $1,600 (Originally $1,980)
- Fendi Kan U Small Leather Shoulder Bag, $1,770 (Originally $2,190)
- Fendi FF Baguette Small Leather Crossbody, $1,210 (Originally $1,490)
- Fendi Kan I F Medium Leather Shoulder Bag, $1,746 (Originally $2,390)
- Fendi Scalloped Leather Shoulder Bag, $1,900 (Originally $2,290)
Best Bottega Veneta Bag Deals
- Bottega Veneta The Pouch Maxi Leather Clutch, $2,509 (Originally $3,100)
- Bottega Veneta Mini Intrecciato Weave Leather Shoulder Bag, $1,330 (Originally $1,580)
- Bottega Veneta BV Angle Leather Satchel, $2,600 (Originally $3,200)
- Bottega Veneta BV Jodie Intrecciato Leather Hobo Bag, $2,880 (Originally $3,700)
Best MCM and Balenciaga Bag Deals
- MCM Original Mini Pink Visetos Crossbody, $470 (Originally $575)
- MCM Original Visetos Crossbody, $530 (Originally $650)
- Balenciaga Classic City Nano Bag, $1,260 (Originally $1,600)
- Balenciaga Bazar Shopper XXS Leather Tote, $960 (Originally $1,190)
- Balenciaga Shopper XXS North South Leather Tote, $951 (Originally $1,490)
- Crocs Are Finally Getting the Recognition They Deserve — Just Ask the Stock Market
- A Million Bottles of This “Amazing” Shampoo Have Sold in the Past 2 Years — and We Have an Exclusive Discount
- This $31 Midi Dress Gets “Compliments All Day,” According to Amazon Shoppers
- This $8 Drugstore Makeup Remover Is an Open Secret Among Supermodels