Designer Bags That Never Get Discounted Are Hundreds of Dollars Off at This Secret Sale

Gucci is included and prices start at $420.
By Tara Gonzalez
Oct 22, 2020 @ 1:16 pm
When it comes to even the biggest of Nordstrom sales, certain designer items are just off limits. Although the retailer has been putting tons of Tory Burch bags on sale recently, most designer bags just never make it into the sale section. Thankfully that’s what Rue La La is for.

Rue La La’s designer markdowns are basically the stuff of lore. All you have to do is create a free account with your email address for access to thousands of deals on designer items like Gucci bags and Bottega Veneta clutches that are typically never discounted. And somehow we are lucky enough to have exclusive access to a special markdown section for our readers where prices start at $420. Everything from MCM to Balenciaga is up for grabs for hundreds of dollars less than usual. 

Maybe we’re biased, but we’d have to say the best discounts involve Gucci. For the past couple of seasons Gucci has consistently made headlines for its over-the-top collections that celebrities and fashion insiders obsess over. For that reason, and its timeless reputation, Gucci bags are typically never found on sale even in the biggest of blowouts. But this exclusive Rue La La sale section has so many options, including a rare Gucci velvet shoulder bag and the classic Gucci marmont canvas bag

But that’s not all that’s Gucci. There’s also a MCM bag for just $470 and the fashion editor-favorite Balenciaga shopper bag for under $1,000. Surprisingly there’s even Bottega Veneta weave bags up for grabs too, even though they tend to sell out fast thanks to their fixture at fashion week front rows (before they were virtual). At Rue La La, they’re over $500 off right now

Of course, all good things must come to an end and if everything doesn’t sell out instantly (as is usually the case with Rue La La) this exclusive discount ends on October 24 at 3 p.m. ET. And if you’re debating whether or not to jump on these deals just remember, as the longest year ever comes to a close, it’s likely we won’t see major discounts like this again for a while. 

Shop the best designer bags at our exclusive sale. 

